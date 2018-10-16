ABA American Basketball Association : IN MEMORY OF DICK TINKHAM ABA CO-FOUNDER

The ABA mourns the loss of Dick Tinkham, the co-founder of the original and current ABA.
Dick was truly a sports legend, a 'behind the scenes guy' who has left an indelible mark in the
world of sports. The original ABA and the Indiana Pacers survived and flourished under his
leadership. He was instrumental in merging four ABA teams into the NBA and many say,
without his efforts the NBA might not have survived. Dick put his same drive, energy, creativity,
knowledge, experience, leadership into the current ABA and helped make it the largest professional
sports league in history as well as the most diversified professional sports league in history.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Truly one of a kind. Our thoughts and prayers
go out to the Tinkham family.
