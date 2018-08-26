ABA American Basketball Association : INTRODUCES INTERNATIONAL TOURS

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced a new initiative, ABA International Tours (ABA IT). 'We have had many requests asking about bringing ABA teams to play abroad,' stated ABA co-founder Joe Newman. 'And as many asking about bringing international teams to the US to play in tournaments with ABA teams. So, we have developed a program designed to do both.'

ABA International Tours will be managed and overseen by Marcus Mooney, owner of the ABA Henderson Hawks. Marcus has established relationships in many international countries. 'Our mission and goal is to provide a professional platform to play in tournaments overseas and bring teams from overseas to the states to play as well,' added Mooney. 'We also believe this will provide scouting opportunities for both sides. We intend to play between April and October and feel this initiative will create an exciting experience on a global level that will be second to none. So, get your passports ready…the ABA is going International.' For more information, contact Marcus Mooney at hendersonhawks702@gmail.com or visit www.abaliveaction.com