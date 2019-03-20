Log in
ABA American Basketball Association : JOE NEWMAN FACEBOOK HACKED

03/20/2019

Indianapolis, IN. This morning, Tjuan Washington, posted a Breaking News story

about ABA Media & Entertainment breaking away from the ABA and starting a new

basketball league. There were some derogatory comments made about the ABA.

Tjuan has left the ABA. If he chooses to start a new league, that is his prerogative.

He will not be able to use the ABA brand. He has received a cease and desist letter.

Also, any posts on Facebook using my name were not posted by me. If you have
any questions, I can be reached at conniejoenewman@aol,com.

Joe Newman

ABA CEO

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 05:39:05 UTC
