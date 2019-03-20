ABA American Basketball Association : JOE NEWMAN FACEBOOK HACKED

Indianapolis, IN. This morning, Tjuan Washington, posted a Breaking News story

about ABA Media & Entertainment breaking away from the ABA and starting a new

basketball league. There were some derogatory comments made about the ABA.

Tjuan has left the ABA. If he chooses to start a new league, that is his prerogative.

He will not be able to use the ABA brand. He has received a cease and desist letter.

Also, any posts on Facebook using my name were not posted by me. If you have

any questions, I can be reached at conniejoenewman@aol,com.

Joe Newman

ABA CEO