ABA American Basketball Association : JOE NEWMAN FACEBOOK HACKED

Indianapolis, IN. This morning, Tjuan Washington, posted a Breaking News story
about ABA Media & Entertainment breaking away from the ABA and starting a new
basketball league. There were some derogatory comments made about the ABA.
Tjuan has left the ABA. If he chooses to start a new league, that is his prerogative.
He will not be able to use the ABA brand. He has received a cease and desist letter.
Also, any posts on Facebook using my name were not posted by me. If you have
any questions, I can be reached at conniejoenewman@aol,com.
Joe Newman
ABA CEO
