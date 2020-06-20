ABA American Basketball Association : LAS VEGAS HORSEMEN ADDED TO ABA EXPANSION

LAS VEGAS HORSEMEN ADDED TO ABA EXPANSION

Indianapolis, IN.

The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the Las Vegas Horsemen have been added to its record-setting expansion for the upcoming season which begins Saturday, November 7th. 'We are very excited to have LaShun McDaniel back in the ABA,' stated Joe Newman. 'LaShun was the Head Coach of the Beijing Aoshen Olympian which hosted over 30 ABA teams on basketball tours several years ago. A great experience for so many players. Great to have LaShun back and we know he'll have an excellent team.'

Timothy Stroud will serve as Team President of Business Operations. 'We will work hard and strive to represent the Las Vegas Valley Region,' added Stroud. 'The ABA Pacific Region and the Horsemen basketball team will operate with professionalism and integrity every day. I'm just thankful and humbled to be a part of the Horsemen.

Tim's wealth of knowledge and accolades in the business community includes being the Director of Sports and on-air personality for Gilliam Communications WLOK 1370am in Memphis and recently Public Relations Director for Las Vegas Valley.

Thanks.

Be careful. Be safe.

Joe Newman

ABA CEO