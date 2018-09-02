ABA American Basketball Association : LOS ANGELES SMOOTH SET TO PLAY THIS SEASON

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the Los Angeles Smooth is set to begin

play in November in the fast-growing Far West Region. 'LA has been without an ABA team for several years,' stated ABA co-founder Joe Newman. 'And in Gerald Jackson, we've found the right person to bring us back there. He has a very impressive business and sports background and should be sucessful on and off the court.'

A native of Southern California, Gerald served six years in Special Forces in the US Navy's Nuclear powered ballistic missile submarine service. Dr. Jackson received is Bachelor's Degree in Political Science; his Master's Degree in Business Administration and his Doctorate Degree in Strategic Planning and Logistics sfrom Youngsfield Universyty. He is found and Chairman of G.E. Jackson & Asssociates, Inc, a full-service business management consultant firm headquartered in LA with offices in NYC. Dr. Jackson is also CEO/President of River Eagle Media, Group LLC, a company focused on digital media entertainment production as well as e-commerce. 'I'm really excited about bringing the ABA back to LA,' added Dr. Jackson. 'We have some fabulous players here and intend to be one of the strongest teams in the ABA.' For more information,