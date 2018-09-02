Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ABA American Basketball Association : LOS ANGELES SMOOTH SET TO PLAY THIS SEASON

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2018 | 06:57pm CEST

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the Los Angeles Smooth is set to begin

play in November in the fast-growing Far West Region. 'LA has been without an ABA team for several years,' stated ABA co-founder Joe Newman. 'And in Gerald Jackson, we've found the right person to bring us back there. He has a very impressive business and sports background and should be sucessful on and off the court.'

A native of Southern California, Gerald served six years in Special Forces in the US Navy's Nuclear powered ballistic missile submarine service. Dr. Jackson received is Bachelor's Degree in Political Science; his Master's Degree in Business Administration and his Doctorate Degree in Strategic Planning and Logistics sfrom Youngsfield Universyty. He is found and Chairman of G.E. Jackson & Asssociates, Inc, a full-service business management consultant firm headquartered in LA with offices in NYC. Dr. Jackson is also CEO/President of River Eagle Media, Group LLC, a company focused on digital media entertainment production as well as e-commerce. 'I'm really excited about bringing the ABA back to LA,' added Dr. Jackson. 'We have some fabulous players here and intend to be one of the strongest teams in the ABA.' For more information,

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 02 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2018 16:56:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:01pGLNCY FB HMNY GDS NLSN LOGM AMPE NVRO LCI CBS : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
GL
06:57pCLEVELAND CLIFFS : USW, Cliffs to begin talks next week
AQ
06:57pABA AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION : Los angeles smooth set to play this season
PU
06:57pABA AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION : Shaun brown named president of aba international operations
PU
06:54pArgentina IMF deal could mean reversal of Macri's grain tax cuts
RE
06:54pIPSOS : Fuel levy falls out of favour as costs start to bite at pump
AQ
06:47pNOVAGOLD RESOURCES : Here’s The 5 Best Labor Day Sales on Laptops, TVs, Headphones, Roombas & KitchenAid Mixers for 2018, by Tim Marr
PU
06:43pUPPER EGYPT FLOUR MILLS : Renting 5 residential units in Upper Egypt Flour Mills' bldgs in Tahta
AQ
06:43pPIONEERS : trades rights issue at LE1.10/ right
AQ
06:43pSEPT 27 : Misr Chemical Industries shareholders to review statement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Agreement on world's biggest trade deal set for November, Singapore says
2TESLA : TESLA : Daily Mail, London, Mail on Sunday Business Briefs column
3WIPRO : WIPRO : wins biggest ever contract, over $1.5 billion
4SHERWIN-WILLIAMS : SHERWIN WILLIAMS : Lands in Trouble Over 114-Year-Old Paint Ad
5INDONESIA TO WORK WITH ALIBABA'S JACK MA TO INCREASE EXPORTS: minister

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.