ABA American Basketball Association : NAMES 2018-2019ALL-STAR TEAMS

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today named its 2018-2019 All-Star teams.
'This was not easy,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman. 'The ABA is the largest professional sports league in the US with over 1500 players. The talent is incredible. With so many great players, we chose the Top 50 including Honorable Mentions, and still there are dozens and dozens of players worthy of recognition. International teams, the G-League and the NBA should be looking closely at many of these players.'
ABA All-Stars 1st Team
Maurice Mickens, PG, Jacksonville Giants
Brian Goins, PG, San Francisco City Cats
Chris Cromartie, SG, South Florida Gold
Jamail Stanley, SF, Syracuse Stallions
Anthony Sims, Jr, SF, Port City Tornados
Chris Shovlin, F, Wyoming Valley Clutch
Christian Williams, PG, Team Trouble
Chris Cartright, PG, Binghamton Bulldogs
Justin Sims, SF, St. Louis Spirits
Devonte Jones, F, Chicago Fury
ABA All-Stars 2nd Team
Antoine Obery, F, Jersey Express
Myles Thrash, SG, Music City Kings
Brandon Moss, F, Alexandria Armor
Javier McKinney, F, Magic City Surge
Brian Smith, PGm, DMV Warriors
Marquis Brewer, SG, West Michigan Lake Hawks
Brandon Roark, SG, San Diego Kings
Brady Skeens, F, Topeka Sizzlers
Demetrius Davenport, G, Norristown Knights
Antonio Reddic, F, Steel City Yellow Jackets
ABA All-Stars 3rd Team
DeAngelo Vaughn, F, PG Valor
Trevor Smith, G, Roanoke Rising Stars
Isiah Walker, PG, NEPA Stars & Stripes
Bobby Thompson, SF, River Region Generals
Malik Billingsley, PG, Akron Aviators
Kofi Haid, F, Team Network
Mike Pugh, F, Indiana Lyons
John Ivy, G, Roc City Ravens
Cortez Chaney, PG, Columbus Blackhawks
Rashad Faust, PF, Atlanta Aliens
ABA Honorable Mentions
Taegon Purtill, SF, Sarasota Manatees
Chris Clark, G, Missouri Capitals
Aldis Presley, G, Southwest Warriors
Simeon Pooler, G, La Crosse Showtime
Filip Serwatka, SF, South Bend Monarchs
KT Taylor, G, Elmira Eagles
Tylon Smith, F, West Mass Bulldogs
Langston Nolley, G, Atlanta Storm
M. Medleym, G, Cleveland Blaze
Eli Alcantar, F, Oaktown Warriors
Nick Brown, C, Pottstown Flames
Anthony Poindexter, F, Woodbridge Wolves
Darian Doleman, C, York Buccaneers
Darius Woods, G, Pro Vipers
Jeremy Arnett, G, Henderson Hoopers
Aldor Kola, G, St. Petersburg Tide
Mark Hall, G, Chicago Steam
Irving Moses, F, Elite Kings of Queens
Malikki Preister, F, Georgia Gwizzlies
David Kinder, F, San Diego Surf
Rell Harrington, G, Philadelphia Cannons
D.J. Hicks, G, Middle GA Pits
'Congratulations to all of those named, and congratulations to all the great players of the ABA,' added Newman. 'You have given fans nationwide an opportunity to see high quality, fast-paced, high scoring professional basketball at affordable prices. The ABA is proud of you.' For more information, visit www.abaliveaction.com
