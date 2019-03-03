ABA American Basketball Association : NAMES 2018-2019ALL-STAR TEAMS

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today named its 2018-2019 All-Star teams.

'This was not easy,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman. 'The ABA is the largest professional sports league in the US with over 1500 players. The talent is incredible. With so many great players, we chose the Top 50 including Honorable Mentions, and still there are dozens and dozens of players worthy of recognition. International teams, the G-League and the NBA should be looking closely at many of these players.'

ABA All-Stars 1st Team

Maurice Mickens, PG, Jacksonville Giants

Brian Goins, PG, San Francisco City Cats

Chris Cromartie, SG, South Florida Gold

Jamail Stanley, SF, Syracuse Stallions

Anthony Sims, Jr, SF, Port City Tornados

Chris Shovlin, F, Wyoming Valley Clutch

Christian Williams, PG, Team Trouble

Chris Cartright, PG, Binghamton Bulldogs

Justin Sims, SF, St. Louis Spirits

Devonte Jones, F, Chicago Fury

ABA All-Stars 2nd Team

Antoine Obery, F, Jersey Express

Myles Thrash, SG, Music City Kings

Brandon Moss, F, Alexandria Armor

Javier McKinney, F, Magic City Surge

Brian Smith, PGm, DMV Warriors

Marquis Brewer, SG, West Michigan Lake Hawks

Brandon Roark, SG, San Diego Kings

Brady Skeens, F, Topeka Sizzlers

Demetrius Davenport, G, Norristown Knights

Antonio Reddic, F, Steel City Yellow Jackets

ABA All-Stars 3rd Team

DeAngelo Vaughn, F, PG Valor

Trevor Smith, G, Roanoke Rising Stars

Isiah Walker, PG, NEPA Stars & Stripes

Bobby Thompson, SF, River Region Generals

Malik Billingsley, PG, Akron Aviators

Kofi Haid, F, Team Network

Mike Pugh, F, Indiana Lyons

John Ivy, G, Roc City Ravens

Cortez Chaney, PG, Columbus Blackhawks

Rashad Faust, PF, Atlanta Aliens

ABA Honorable Mentions

Taegon Purtill, SF, Sarasota Manatees

Chris Clark, G, Missouri Capitals

Aldis Presley, G, Southwest Warriors

Simeon Pooler, G, La Crosse Showtime

Filip Serwatka, SF, South Bend Monarchs

KT Taylor, G, Elmira Eagles

Tylon Smith, F, West Mass Bulldogs

Langston Nolley, G, Atlanta Storm

M. Medleym, G, Cleveland Blaze

Eli Alcantar, F, Oaktown Warriors

Nick Brown, C, Pottstown Flames

Anthony Poindexter, F, Woodbridge Wolves

Darian Doleman, C, York Buccaneers

Darius Woods, G, Pro Vipers

Jeremy Arnett, G, Henderson Hoopers

Aldor Kola, G, St. Petersburg Tide

Mark Hall, G, Chicago Steam

Irving Moses, F, Elite Kings of Queens

Malikki Preister, F, Georgia Gwizzlies

David Kinder, F, San Diego Surf

Rell Harrington, G, Philadelphia Cannons

D.J. Hicks, G, Middle GA Pits