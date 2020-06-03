Log in
ABA American Basketball Association : OHIO BRUINS LATEST ADDITION TO ABA EXPANSION

06/03/2020 | 11:46pm EDT

OHIO BRUINS LATEST ADDITION TO ABA EXPANSION

Indianapolis, IN.

The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the Ohio Bruins, located in Columbus OH is the latest team in its record-setting expansion for the upcoming season starting in November. 'What a great addition to our North Central Division,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman. 'Convenient to teams in OH, PA, MI, IN, WV. Couldn't ask for a better city - and two great young owners too.'

The team will be co-owned by Casey Gillespie, a native of Columbus who received his AA degree in Criminal Justice at Everest University. 'Basketball has always been a passion and love of mine,' added Gillespie. 'To me, the sport is so much bigger than play on the court. We look forward to making a positive impact within the community and it is our mission to make Columbus one of the best markets in the ABA and we're really excited to see what the future holds.'

The co-owner is Desmond Williams, a graduate of Indiana University who currently serves as

CEO of Ohio K.O.T.C and Q.O.T.C Boys & Girls Club AAU basketball programs in Columbus.

-

Thanks,. Be careful, be safe.

Joe Newman

ABA CEO

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 03:45:08 UTC
