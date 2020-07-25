Log in
ABA American Basketball Association : PARTNERS WITH BEAUTIFUL LIVES PROJECT

07/25/2020 | 03:11pm EDT

ABA and WABA Add Beautiful Lives Project to The Roster!!

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 7 July 2020 - Indianapolis , IN
The American Basketball Association (ABA) and the Women's American Basketball Association (WABA) today announced an exciting new partnership with the Beautiful Lives Project (BLP). 'This Partnership just makes sense', ABA Cofounder and Chairman, Joe Newman, stated. 'The ABA is the largest and most diverse professional sports league in the world. As such, we are dedicated to giving back in the communities where we live, work and play.'

The Beautiful Lives Project mission is to provide opportunities for people with disabilities to actively participate in sports and other life enriching activities that might not previously have been available to them. Executive Director Charlie Brignac, added, 'our new Partnership with the ABA and the WABA will allow us to rapidly expand our service area as we join forces with over 200 professional basketball teams across the country. We also plan to benefit from the ABA's experience in working with Veterans'.

About the Beautiful Lives Project

Begun in 2017, the Beautiful Lives Project works with communities, organizations and individuals to create, build and expand immersive programs and events to enrich the lives of people with disabilities through sports, performing arts, visual arts, nature and wellness. Chapters: Dallas/Fort Worth, Connecticut, San Diego/Los Angeles, Long Island, Chicago, Raleigh - Durham, Rockford IL, Wisconsin and Detroit/Ann Arbor, with Nashville joining this fall. www.beautifullives.org

About the American Basketball Association and Women's American Basketball Association

Relaunched in 1999 by Joe Newman and Richard P. Tinkham, who co-founded both the original and the modern American Basketball Association, the ABA is a professional men's basketball league with 175 teams in the USA. The Women's ABA, under the leadership of Chair Marsha Blount (also ABA Regional Director and Owner of the ABA's NJ Express), has grown into a 25 team professional women's basketball league. www.abaliveaction.com www.womensaba.com

#

Media Contacts
BLP: Andy Kriegh, National Director of Sports Development for the Beautiful Lives Project
Email: Andy@beautifullives.org Cell: (785) 393-2458

ABA: Monica Belanger (ABA Owner of Team NetWork; ABA VP of Special Projects and BLP Chapter
President for Detroit and Ann Arbor) Email: NetWorkMonica@outlook.com Cell: (734) 620-3618

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 25 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2020 19:10:06 UTC

