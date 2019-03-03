ABA American Basketball Association : PARTNERS WITHDEAD POETZ SOCIETY, LLC

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Dead Poetz Society, LLC, a Philadelphia-based boutique brand management and media relations firm that plans, directs and implements marketing and strategic efforts for celebrities and professional sports organizations. DPS specializes in establishing brand integrity through events, digital platforms and key brand partnerships. 'This is the missing link,' stated ABA CEO. 'For the last 19 years, the ABA has developed into the largest professional sports league in the US and the most diversified professional sports league in history. Our teams, cover 80% of the US population and are making an impact also in Mexico and Australia. Our marketing/media has not kept pace with the growth and success of the league. We truly believe that will change quickly and dramatically.'

DPS is a two year old company led by 18-year industry veteran Darrin 'Slim' Akers. He has been a staple in the Philadelphia entertainment/sport community for almost two decades and has worked to build and bring maximum exposure to the city he calls home. 'We are so very excited to be a part of the legendary ABA league,' added Akers. 'Unfortunately the league has fallen short of its media/sponsorship/marketing goals and we know that we can change that; the ABA story is amazing, the quality of the basketball is unbelievably good.'