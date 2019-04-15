ABA American Basketball Association : PHILADELPHIA RAIDERS ADDED TO ABA EXPANSION

PHILADELPHIA RAIDERS ADDED TO ABA EXPANSION

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the Philadelphia Raiders have been added to its record-setting expansion for the 2019-2020 season that begins in November. 'We add quite a few teams every year,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman. 'But the growth for next season is remarkable, over 30 new teams and there are quite a few more working. It is truly easier to own and operate an ABA team than any other. Owning an ABA team can be fun and profitable.'

The Raiders will be owned and operated by the husband and wife team of Leonard Keith Walker and Tamika Walker. Keith has been a girls' high school coach for 10 years, an AAU for 7 years and also spent 2 years as an Assistant Jr. College Coach. 'We are very pleased to be a part of the ABA,' stated Coach Walker.

Roger Beckwith of the Philadelphia Cannons has developed a strong foundation for ABA basketball in Philadelphia and we hope to establish a great rivalry with his team. Fans will see some more exciting basketball.' For more information, call 207 243 3810 or email raidersabahoops@yahoo.com or visit www.abaliveaction.com

Thanks,

Joe Newman

ABA CEO