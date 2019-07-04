Log in
ABA American Basketball Association : PLAISTOW SHOCKERS ADDED TO ABA EXPANSION

07/04/2019 | 10:43pm EDT

PLAISTOW SHOCKERS ADDED TO ABA EXPANSION

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the Plaistow Shockers, located in Plaistow NH has been added to the growing list of expansion teams set to begin play in November. 'We are very excited to have this new team as part of our very strong Northeast Division,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman. 'Very well organized, great experienced owner, all of the ingredients for success on and off the court.'

Donovin Ford-Hayes is the Founder/General Manager of the Shockers. He is a local Sports Director who helps players see their new possibilities and to broaden their horizon and their way of thinking,. Ford-Hayes is currently working as a Sports Director at the Plaistow Community YMCA and coaches local AAU and school teams. 'After having some success in helping players seek their potential, I am now going to help players get to their next level within the game of basketball and life,' added Ford-Hayes. 'The Shockers are a platform where possibilities and opportunities are endless. We will provide a platform through competitive play that encourages players to live a healthy lifestyle and gives new meaning to the future.'

The Shockers will be heavily involved with surrounding communities involving the youth and doing some teaching along the way as well as to inspire athletes to reach their goals through teamwork and accountability.

Thanks,

Have a great 4th of July all.

Joe Newman

ABA CEO

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 02:42:10 UTC
