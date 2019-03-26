Log in
ABA American Basketball Association : PLAYIN SCORES SAT, MAR 23 & SUN, MAR 24

03/26/2019 | 01:20pm EDT

Philadelphia Cannons over West Chester Wildcats, 116-110

Orange County Novastars over Team Trouble, 118-115

7-City Knights over Las Vegas Royals, 105-103

Worchester 78's over Binghamton Bulldogs, 134-114

Baltimore Hawks over Philadelphia Cannons, 130-115

Baltimore Hawks over Wyoming Valley Clutch, 105-100

Alexandria Armor over Austin Bats, 135-123

West Michigan Lake Hawks over Akron Aviators, 121-120

Port City Tornados over Atlanta Aliens, 135-118

Chicago Knights over Chicago Fury, 106-103

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 17:19:10 UTC
