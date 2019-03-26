ABA American Basketball Association : PLAYIN SCORES SAT, MAR 23 & SUN, MAR 24

Philadelphia Cannons over West Chester Wildcats, 116-110
Orange County Novastars over Team Trouble, 118-115
7-City Knights over Las Vegas Royals, 105-103
Worchester 78's over Binghamton Bulldogs, 134-114
Baltimore Hawks over Philadelphia Cannons, 130-115
Baltimore Hawks over Wyoming Valley Clutch, 105-100
Alexandria Armor over Austin Bats, 135-123
West Michigan Lake Hawks over Akron Aviators, 121-120
Port City Tornados over Atlanta Aliens, 135-118
Chicago Knights over Chicago Fury, 106-103
