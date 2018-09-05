Log in
ABA American Basketball Association : QUAD CITY FLAMES ADDED TO FAR WEST REGION/PAC NW

09/05/2018 | 10:32pm CEST

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the Quad City Flames, located in

Spanaway WA is the latest team to be added to the league which begins play in early November. 'Under the leadership of

Al Smith, Far West Regional Director, the region has grown significantly this year and the Pac/NW Division is a part of the growth,' stated ABA co-founder Joe Newman. 'The new Quad City Flames are certainly a welcome addition and we are pleased to have them.'

The team was established in 2016 by US Air Force veteran and coach Marcus 'Doc' Stancil as a non-profit program. The team name represents Spanaway, Yelm, Nisqually and joint-base Lewis-McChord. 'Doc' served as GM for two local minor league teams before creating the NFP program to give players an opportunity to play at a higher level. 'Soon we will be adding a youth program,' added Stancil, 'and that will be directed at getting young men and women into college and becoming productive members of the community. I think we can develop something worthwhile in the area. We are pleased to be a part of this great league and we have a common goal: To succeed and win as a team.' For more information, email quadcityflames2016@gmail.com or visit www.abaliveaction.com.

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 20:31:16 UTC
