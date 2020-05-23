ABA American Basketball Association : RENO ROGUES ADDED TO ABA EXPANSION

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the Reno Rogues have been added to its record-setting expansion for the upcoming season that will begin in November. 'Reno is a great sports and entertainment city,' stated ABA CEO, 'and we were very surprised when the G-League abandoned the Reno and head to California. It left a great
opening and two excellent owners have jumped in to fill the void.'
The team will be co-owned by Andy Swenson, owner of the ABA Idaho Outlaws, and Tim Richardson, a local Reno businessman who has owned and operated a construction company
in Reno for 25 years. Tim also has 20+ years coaching youth basketball, baseball, football and golf and has been a Certified Golf Teaching Instructor with the US Golf Teachers Federation
'Andy and I are very excited about this opportunity,' added Richardson. 'We believe that the basketball fans in Reno will really enjoy the fast-paced exciting ABA game and appreciate the affordable prices too.' For more information, contact tim.patios@gmail.com or visit www.abaliveaction.com
.
-
