ABA American Basketball Association : RENO ROGUES ADDED TO ABA EXPANSION

05/23/2020 | 03:03pm EDT

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the Reno Rogues have been added to its record-setting expansion for the upcoming season that will begin in November. 'Reno is a great sports and entertainment city,' stated ABA CEO, 'and we were very surprised when the G-League abandoned the Reno and head to California. It left a great

opening and two excellent owners have jumped in to fill the void.'

The team will be co-owned by Andy Swenson, owner of the ABA Idaho Outlaws, and Tim Richardson, a local Reno businessman who has owned and operated a construction company

in Reno for 25 years. Tim also has 20+ years coaching youth basketball, baseball, football and golf and has been a Certified Golf Teaching Instructor with the US Golf Teachers Federation

'Andy and I are very excited about this opportunity,' added Richardson. 'We believe that the basketball fans in Reno will really enjoy the fast-paced exciting ABA game and appreciate the affordable prices too.' For more information, contact tim.patios@gmail.com or visit www.abaliveaction.com.

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 23 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 19:02:08 UTC
