ABA American Basketball Association : RETAINS BADMAN ENTERTAINMENT FOR TECH/GAMING DEVELOPMENT

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that it has retained Badman Entertainment

to help develop a series of ABA Games under the banner of ABA Creative, a new initiative of the league. 'We are very pleased to be working with Jay McClary and his company,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman. 'Jay will also be assisting in creating content for several different ABA platforms, including ABA Fusion, the entertainment arm of the ABA as well as developing league sponsorships.'

'Our first venture,' added McClary, 'will be to create a computer fighting game/cartoon titled 'ABA: Action Battle Arena,' to be released this fall concurrent with the start of the ABA season. I'm excited to be working with the ABA; this is such a unique league and we see this as a great opportunity for our company.' For more information, email badmanent@gmail.com or call

Thanks.

Joe Newman

ABA CEO