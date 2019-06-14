Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ABA American Basketball Association : RETAINS BADMAN ENTERTAINMENT FOR TECH/GAMING DEVELOPMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 02:04am EDT

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that it has retained Badman Entertainment

to help develop a series of ABA Games under the banner of ABA Creative, a new initiative of the league. 'We are very pleased to be working with Jay McClary and his company,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman. 'Jay will also be assisting in creating content for several different ABA platforms, including ABA Fusion, the entertainment arm of the ABA as well as developing league sponsorships.'

'Our first venture,' added McClary, 'will be to create a computer fighting game/cartoon titled 'ABA: Action Battle Arena,' to be released this fall concurrent with the start of the ABA season. I'm excited to be working with the ABA; this is such a unique league and we see this as a great opportunity for our company.' For more information, email badmanent@gmail.com or call

-

Thanks.

Joe Newman

ABA CEO

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 06:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:26aPERNOD RICARD : Adds Bourbon to Its Portfolio with Super Premium Brand Rabbit Hole
BU
02:25aAMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL UCITS ETF DR : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF NASDAQ-100 - B : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE EX UK DR : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN - A : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN - A : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:24aFRONTIER IP : Exscientia partnership with GT Apeiron
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Europol highlights Russian money as biggest laundering threat
2BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
3NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5Asia stocks sag ahead of China data, Gulf attacks support oil
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About