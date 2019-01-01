Log in
ABA American Basketball Association : SAN FRANCISCO CITY CATS NEW YEAR – NEW NUMBER 1

01/01/2019 | 01:29am CET

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced its Power Rankings for the week ending Sunday, December 30th and the San Francisco City Cats edged out the previous #1 team, the Syracuse Stallions and the #3 team, Wyoming Valley Clutch by a very small margin. 'It was a close call,' stated ABA co-founder Joe Newman. 'The difference between these teams is very close. The battle for the number one position and the automatic bye to the ABA Finals should be tremendous.' It took 7 games to qualify for the Power Rankings.

ABA Power Rankings thru Sun, Dec 30

1. San Francisco City Cats 12-0

2. Syracuse Stallions 11-0

3. Wyoming Valley Clutch 11-0

4. Richmond Elite 8-0

5. Team Trouble 10-2

6. Chicago Fury 10-2

7. Port City Tornados 8-1

8. Vancouver Dragons 8-1

9. Tri City Blackhawks 8-2

10. Steel City Yellow Jackets 8-2

11. Binghamton Bulldogs 11-3

12. Chicago Knights 8-3

13. Arizona Beast 7-2

14. St. Louis Spirits 7-2

15. Orange County Novastars 8-4

16. Alexandria Armor 6-1

17. San Diego Kings 7-3

18. San Diego Guardians 6-3

19. Philadelphia Cannons 6-3

20. West Michigan Lake Hawks 6-3

21. T- Jersey Express 5-3 Magic City Surge 5-3

22. Baltimore Hawks 5-3

23. T-Missouri Capitals 5-2 St. Petersburg Tide 5-2

24. Reading Wizards 5-2

25. T-York Buccaneers 5-2 Akron Aviators 6-4

Teams to watch: Jacksonville Giants, Austin Bats, South Florida Gold. For more information, visit www.abaliveaction.com.

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 01 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2019 00:28:03 UTC
