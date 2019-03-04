Log in
ABA American Basketball Association : SOUTH FLORIDA GOLD TOP FINAL ABA POWER RANKINGS

03/04/2019 | 01:05pm EST

Indianapolis, IN. With a hard-fought victory over the defending ABA Champion Jacksonville Giants, the South Florida Gold moved into the #1 position in the season's final Power Rankings. 'With an undefeated 18-0 record, the Gold narrowly edged out the San Francisco City Cats (19-0) for the top spot,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman. 'It was a hard call to make because both teams are very strong and deserve the recognition. Perhaps they'll meet in the Final Eight in St. Louis.' It took 15 games to

qualify for the Power Rankings.

1. South Florida Gold 18-0

2. San Francisco City Cats 19-0

3. Syracuse Stallions 22-1

4. Jacksonville Giants 19-1

5. Wyoming Valley Clutch 18-2

6. Steel City Yellow Jackets 17-2

7. Port City Tornados 17-3

8. Team Trouble 19-3

9. Richmond Elite 14-1

10. Binghamton Bulldogs 20-5

11. St. Louis Spirits 15-3

12. Chicago Fury 16-4

13. Chicago Knights 14-4

14. Baltimore Hawks 14-6

15. San Diego Kings 12-5

16. San Diego Guardians 12-5

17. Worcester 78's 11-5

18. West Michigan Lake Hawks 12-5

19. Tri City Blackhawks 13-5

20. Philadelphia Cannons 10-5

21. Indiana Lyons 14-8

22. Music City Jazz 10-5

23. Orange County Novastars 10-7

24. Akron Aviators 10-7

25. T-Atlanta Storm 9-6 Team Network 9-6

Additional teams to watch in playoffs: Topeka Sizzlers, Austin Bats, Alexandria Armor, DMV Warriors, West Mass Zombies,

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 18:04:08 UTC
