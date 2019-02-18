ABA American Basketball Association : SYRACUSE STALLIONS STILL #1 IN ABA POWER RANKINGS

Indianapolis, IN. With just two weeks left to go in the regular season, the Syracuse Stallions maintained the #1 position in the ABA Power Rankings followed closely by three undefeated teams, the San Francisco City Cats, the

South Florida Gold and the defending ABA Champion Jacksonville Giants. 'This is getting very exciting,' stated ABA CEO, 'as the #1 team at season's end gets a bye to the ABA Final Eight in St. Louis, and all other teams will compete in the playin rounds that begin Saturday, March 9th.' It took 13 games to be Power Ranked.

1. Syracuse Stallions 20-0

2. San Francisco City Cats 18-0

3. South Florida Gold 16-0

4. Jacksonville Giants 16-0

5. Port City Tornados 16-2

6. Wyoming Valley Clutch 15-2

7. Steel City Yellow Jackets 15-2

8. Team Trouble 19-3

9. Richmond Elite 12-1

10. St. Louis Spirits 15-3

11. Binghamton Bulldogs 17-5

12. Chicago Fury 15-4

13. Chicago Knights 13-4

14. West Michigan Lake Hawks 11-3

15. DMV Warriors 10-4

16. Worcester 78's 11-4

17. Baltimore Hawks 13-5

18. San Diego Kings 11-5

19. San Diego Guardians 11-5

20. River Regions Generals 10-6

21. Orange County Novastars 10-5

22. T - Magic City Surge 9-4 Music City Jazz 9-4

23. Tri City Blackhawks 12-5

24. T - Philadelphia Cannons 9-5 Akron Aviators 9-6

25. T- Tri City All Stars 8-5 Team Network 8-5