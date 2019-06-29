ABA American Basketball Association : TAMPA BAY OUTLAWS TO BEGIN ABA PLAY IN 2020

TAMPA BAY OUTLAWS TO BEGIN ABA PLAY IN 2020

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the Tampa Bay Outlaws will begin play in

November 2020. 'We've closed out expansion for this season and are now beginning to add teams for the following season,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman. 'And in Gary Rini, we have a great new owner with a terrific record in both business and sports. This will be a great addition to the very strong Southeast Division.'

Gary Rini was born in Brooklyn NY where he fell in love with the game of basketball and played and watched games on some of the famous courts in NY including Rucker's. For the past 30 years, Gary and his family have been in Tampa Bay. He has a hockey background with youth, junior and college teams and many years of successful business experience in the mortgage industry and other businesses he has owned and managed.

Thanks,

Joe Newman

ABA CEO