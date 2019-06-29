Log in
ABA American Basketball Association : TO RETURN TO GARY INDIANA

06/29/2019 | 07:33pm EDT

ABA TO RETURN TO GARY INDIANA

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the Gary Sun-Rays will begin play in

November 2020 following this year's introduction of the WABA Woman Sun-Rays that begin playing in August. 'We're very pleased to have Evar K. Whiteside Jr. as part of the WABA and ABA,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman. 'Evar was born and raised in Gary, and has been an entrepreneur, business owner and community activist there as well as a coach at several levels.'

A big fan of basketball, Evar is a mentor to countless young people in the community, on and off the court involved in hosting picnic events as well as neighborhood tournament games and is 'dedicated to create a platform that can help young athletes in Gary and surrounding areas to live out their dream of playing professional basketball in a competitive setting.

'My Grandfather met my Grandmother when she was playing basketball and it has been a part of our lives,'added Whiteside. 'So having both the WABA and ABA teams is like a dream come true for our family. We are going to make Gary proud.'

Thanks,

Joe Newman

ABA CEO

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 29 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2019 23:32:02 UTC
