ABA American Basketball Association : WACO TERROR LATE ADDITION TO ABA

Indianapolis, IN, The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the Waco Terror has been added to the

ABA's South Central Division and will begin play this November. 'This is a seasoned experienced team that has played in

another pro league since 2016,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman. 'And we believe they are ready for a step up in competition.'

The Waco Terror is owned and coached by William Hill, a local businessman and a former high school and middle school

basketball coach in Waco. He played college baseball and basketball at Trinity Bible College. 'I am very excited to be a

part of this great league,' added Hill. 'My team has played several of the ABA teams in exhibition games and we know that we will acquit ourselves well.' For more information, call 254 730 3627 or email hillw7831@gmail.com or visit www.abaliveaction.com

-

Thanks

Joe Newman

ABA CEO