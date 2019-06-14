Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ABA American Basketball Association : WACO TERROR LATE ADDITION TO ABA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 02:04am EDT

Indianapolis, IN, The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the Waco Terror has been added to the

ABA's South Central Division and will begin play this November. 'This is a seasoned experienced team that has played in

another pro league since 2016,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman. 'And we believe they are ready for a step up in competition.'

The Waco Terror is owned and coached by William Hill, a local businessman and a former high school and middle school

basketball coach in Waco. He played college baseball and basketball at Trinity Bible College. 'I am very excited to be a

part of this great league,' added Hill. 'My team has played several of the ABA teams in exhibition games and we know that we will acquit ourselves well.' For more information, call 254 730 3627 or email hillw7831@gmail.com or visit www.abaliveaction.com.

-

Thanks

Joe Newman

ABA CEO

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 06:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:29aATEAM : FY2019 Q3 Consolidated Financial Results (Japan GAAP)
PU
02:29aCERILLION : Major New Contract Win
PU
02:29aDAIWA SECURITIES : DEI to Invest in Swimsol GmbH in Austria
PU
02:28aSTHREE : Recruiter SThree buoyed by strong overseas growth; UK slips
RE
02:28aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Ofgem Fines Shell Energy Retail for Overcharging Customers
DJ
02:28aTIKEHAU CAPITAL : admitted to three Euronext Paris indices
BU
02:26aPERNOD RICARD : Adds Bourbon to Its Portfolio with Super Premium Brand Rabbit Hole
BU
02:25aAMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL UCITS ETF DR : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF NASDAQ-100 - B : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Europol highlights Russian money as biggest laundering threat
2BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
3NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5Asia stocks sag ahead of China data, Gulf attacks support oil
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About