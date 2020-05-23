Log in
ABA American Basketball Association : YEADON KINGS ADDED TO ABA EXPANSION TEAMS

05/23/2020

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that it has added the Yeadon Kings to its record-setting list of expansion teams for the upcoming season. 'We are very excited about this team,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman. 'The owner, Darrin 'Slim' Akers was involved with the very successful Camden Monarchs last season and is now focusing on

developing the Yeadon Kings in the same way on and off the court.'

The team will be owned by Thurl Productions, an entertainment, marketing, promotions and management company based in Yeadon PA with Slim Akers serving as CEO, Carl Graham as President; Bryant Tucker as CFO and Anthony Hinton as VP. Akers is also owner of Dead

Poetz Society LLC, a Philadelphia-based botique brand management and consultant firm that

plans, directs and implements marketing and strategic efforts for celebrities and pro sports organizations. The company has worked with Gatorade, Victoria Secrets, Puma, Lipton and other companies.

Monique S. Boykins will serve as General Manager for the team. 'Coach Mo' was the Head Coach at Lower Merion High School's basketball program from 2016-2019 as well as Head Coach of two AAU travel teams and also created the 'Jump-Start' basketball league at the Darby Recreation Center. A former high school star and a Graduate of Rutgers University where she also excelled on the court, Coach Mo played pro ball in Belgium, Holland and France. She now runs the SUCCESS Women's League for women 18 and over where women bring their children

to participate in a homework helpers program. Winning on and off the court is her motto.

-

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 23 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 20:02:00 UTC
HOT NEWS
