ABA American Basketball Association : ZingoTV and American Basketball League (ABA) Sign Broadcast Partnership; Will Launch New Streaming Channel During 2019 ABA Final 8

(March 25, 2019) Piscataway, NJ - ZingoTV, the innovative streaming network featuring leading entertainment, sports, and community events, is proud to announce new a broadcast partnership with the American Basketball League (ABA). The new ABA channel will launch in conjunction with the 2019 ABA Final 8 and ABA National Championship Game, taking place in St. Louis, MO, from April 9-13, 2019.

'We are honored to add the ABA to our line-up of sports channels,' said John Estiva, COO and Managing Partner of ZingoTV. 'For 19 years, the ABA has given fans around the country amazing professional basketball, in partnership with the NBA, and has grown into one of the world's largest sports leagues. We're looking forward to working with ABA league executives to let fans everywhere experience the excitement of ABA basketball.'

The 2019 ABA Final 8 takes place at St. Louis College of Pharmacy Athletics Center (4588 Parkview Place, St. Louis, MO). Round One games take place April 10 and 11, and the Final Four will be played Friday, April 12. New 2018-2019 ABA National Champions will be crowned during National Championship game on Saturday, April 13. Championship game time is 5:30pm.

All games will be streamed live on the ZingoTV app. ZingoTV is available for Apple iOS, Google Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, as well as smart TVs by LG and Samsung. The broadcast partnership with the ABA continues ZingoTV's focus on bringing top-quality, national sports content to the network, which currently includes Eleven Sports, Global Mixed Gender Basketball (GMGB) and Lax Sports Network.

For more information about ZingoTV, contact John Estiva, COO and Managing Partner, at john.estiva@zingotv.com or 1-855-946-4688 x150.

About ZingoTV

Founded in 2016, ZingoTV offers subscribers the opportunity to stream exclusive sports, entertainment, and community events across a wide range of platforms and devices. In additional to a wide range of broadcast programming, it offers content creators the opportunity to develop their own channels on its platform. The ZingoTV app is available for iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, Chromecast, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV and other platforms. www.zingotv.com

About American Basketball Association (ABA)

Founded in 1999, the modem American Basketball Association (ABA) is the spiritual successor to the original ABA, which operated from 1967-1976, before merging with the NBA. Relaunched by Joe Newman and Richard P. Tinkham, who co-founded both the original ABA and the Indiana Pacers, the new ABA is a professional men's basketball league that operates in partnership with the NBA. www.abaliveaction.com