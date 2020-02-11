Log in
ABBYY Appoints Scott Opitz as Chief Marketing Officer

02/11/2020 | 07:01am EST

To take ABBYY marketing activities to the next level

 ABBYY, a Digital Intelligence company, today announced the appointment of Scott Opitz as Chief Marketing Officer with immediate effect. He succeeds Jupp Stoepetie on his retirement after a 20-year tenure with the company.

Scott, a 30-year veteran of the computer industry, has served as President of ABBYY Process Intelligence since ABBYY’s acquisition of TimelinePI, Inc. in August where he was a co-founder and CEO. In this role, he oversaw the integration of TimelinePI’s process intelligence products (now ABBYY Timeline) into ABBYY’s worldwide sales and distribution channels and drove the cross integration of Timeline and the rest of the ABBYY portfolio of solutions.

“I am pleased and excited to have Scott Opitz as the new ABBYY CMO,” said ABBYY CEO Ulf Persson. “As we continue to broaden our Digital Intelligence offerings I know that Scott’s extensive background in enterprise software and his direct involvement in the pioneering workflow, BPM, business intelligence and process mining solutions make him the perfect candidate to drive our marketing efforts.”

Prior to TimelinePI Scott co-founded Altosoft, a business intelligence software company that was ultimately acquired by Kofax. Previously, he co-founded IntelliFrame Corporation, which developed data integration products as well as the InVista integrated workflow and BPM platform, which was acquired by webMethods (now Software AG). Scott has also held numerous executive-level positions in technology, marketing and business development roles for public and private companies.

“I am happy to be taking on the CMO role for ABBYY at a time when its combination of products and market leadership uniquely position it for significant growth,” commented Scott Opitz, CMO. “As the demand for new and innovative approaches to help organizations achieve greater benefits from their digital transformation initiatives increases, ABBYY’s Digital Intelligence solutions are perfectly aligned to drive greater returns from these projects.”

Former CMO, Jupp Stoepetie, decided to step down following a 20-year tenure with ABBYY. Jupp founded ABBYY Europe in 2000, which became a fully owned subsidiary of ABBYY in 2002. Under Jupp’s leadership, ABBYY Europe turned into a large, growing and profitable unit with successful businesses in Germany, France, Benelux, UK, Spain, and other European countries.

“I want to thank Jupp for his many years of dedication to the company, his leadership, and energy. With his intelligence, business drive, human touch and big heart, Jupp has contributed in so many ways to make ABBYY what we are today,” continued Ulf Persson.

About ABBYY

ABBYY is a Digital Intelligence company. We provide a digital intelligence platform that delivers a complete understanding of your business and raises your Digital IQ. Our technologies are used by thousands of enterprises in finance, insurance, transportation, healthcare, and other industries, helping organizations make intelligent business decisions. ABBYY has offices in 13 countries and its products are used by more than 10 million users in almost 200 countries. For more information, please visit www.abbyy.com/company.

ABBYY and the ABBYY Logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ABBYY Software Ltd. Other product names mentioned herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby recognized.


© Business Wire 2020
