ABBYY : and PwC India Form Alliance to Provide Intelligent Automation Platform to Businesses

10/07/2019 | 01:01am EDT

The agreement will allow both companies to bring new and innovative project automation solutions to their customers across India

ABBYY®, a global leader in Digital IQ for the enterprise, and PwC India, today announced the signing of a Joint Business Relationship Agreement. Under the agreement, PwC will install ABBYY's best-in-class products at its facilities in several locations to be announced later. ABBYY also agrees to grant PwC India the right to use ABBYY Products for the exclusive purpose of training its personnel and visually demonstrating the operation and features of ABBYY products to PwC’s personnel.

ABBYY will provide their joint customers with a technology platform for intelligent automation, while PwC India will contribute industry experience and a broad range of business services and client insights. The new arrangement will build on existing global business relations between both companies. PwC already uses ABBYY® FlexiCapture® intelligent solution for automated data capture and document processing in other markets.

Neil Murphy, VP of Global Business Development at ABBYY, commented: "We are pleased to have reached a mutually beneficial agreement that is designed to help customers accelerate the speed of their automation projects and optimize their business processes leveraging best-in-class technologies. Working with PwC India will broaden the scope of the services that we both offer to our clients and opens the possibility to work on larger transactions on a truly global scale."

Sumit Srivastav, Partner and Leader, Intelligent Automation at PwC India, added, “We are excited about this partnership that will allow us to leverage ABBYY’s document capture and optical character recognition technological expertise and provide our clients advanced automation implementations. This will help us expand our automation capability and in providing innovative and faster automation solutions to our clients.”

About ABBYY

ABBYY is a global leader in Digital IQ for the enterprise. We create a new class of AI technologies that provide digital workforce with the skills to understand enterprise content and processes. Our technologies are used by thousands of enterprises in finance, insurance, transportation, healthcare and other industries, helping organizations make intelligent business decisions. ABBYY has offices in 12 countries around the world.

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 157 countries with over 276,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

In India, PwC has offices in these cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. For more information about PwC India’s service offerings, visit www.pwc.in.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.
© 2019 PwC. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
