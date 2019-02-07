ABBYY : to Showcase Real-Time AI-Enabled Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2019

Enter the new era of frictionless customer experience with ABBYY’s instant mobile capture at stand 8.0J25, NEXTech Hall 8.0.

ABBYY®, a global leader in content IQ technologies and solutions, today announced it is exhibiting at MWC Barcelona 2019, the international tradeshow for the mobile industry that will gather innovators and influencers to explore how Intelligent Connectivity will shape the future. The conference will take place in Barcelona, Spain, February 25-28, 2019. At stand 8.0J25, NEXTech Hall 8.0, ABBYY will demonstrate how real-time mobile data capture can support their digital transformation strategy and deliver frictionless customer experience, eliminating barriers and boosting engagement. ABBYY solutions will also be showcased during the Transformative AI Topic Tour, putting a spotlight on the company’s AI technologies for digital transformation and robotic process automation (RPA).

At MWC Barcelona, ABBYY will demonstrate its AI-powered enterprise mobility solutions, which help thousands of companies all over the world streamline core business processes, accelerate onboarding, and transform customer experience with intuitive self-service options. Visitors will get a chance to see and try state-of-the-art enterprise technologies, such as Point & Capture, ID Reading, Receipt Capture, and Real-Time Recognition, as well as consumer apps ABBYY FineScanner, Business Card Reader and TextGrabber that turn smartphones into powerful information capture tools.

ABBYY will also participate in the Transformative AI Topic Tour focused on exhibitors that are leveraging various types of AI, such as neural networks, machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and machine vision, in the most innovative way. The tour attendees will get deeper insights into ABBYY’s AI-based technologies and solutions, including live demos.

Additionally, ABBYY will be part of the Global Mobile Awards, as its flagship scanner app FineScanner is shortlisted in the Most Innovative Mobile App category. According to the MWC organizers, this award is given for a “genuine technical, commercial or business model innovation in a mobile app that benefits consumer or enterprise users with unprecedented new functionality, features, content, use cases, accessibility value or convenience.”

“This year ABBYY is significantly expanding its presence at MWC. We are excited to demonstrate our AI-enabled enterprise mobility offering to the audience of the biggest mobile event in the world, and look forward to being part of the Transformative AI Tour together with other market leaders,” comments Bruce Orcutt, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing at ABBYY. “We are also particularly proud that ABBYY FineScanner is nominated for the Most Innovative Mobile App at the Global Mobile Awards. This app turns your smartphone into a digital transformation asset, helping to capture information anywhere, anytime.”

Exclusively for the media and analysts, ABBYY will be introducing the results of a new research survey on employee experience and mobility in the workplace. Journalists and analysts interested in speaking with ABBYY executives and seeing demos during MWC may contact Catherine Matantseva at catherine_mat@abbyy.com to schedule a briefing or an interview.

To see ABBYY technologies in action and learn more about the research, all MWC attendees are invited to stop by stand 8.0J25 in NEXTech Hall 8.0.

Learn more about ABBYY’s mobile solutions and technologies, schedule a meeting at MWC Barcelona, and benefit from our promotional offer for ABBYY Business Card Reader: http://abbyy.com/mwc19

Sign up for the Transformative AI Topic Tour: https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/experiences/topic-tours/

About ABBYY

ABBYY is a global leader in content IQ technologies and solutions. ABBYY offers a complete range of AI-based technologies and solutions transforming business documents and content into business value. By providing digital transformation solutions to financial services, insurance, transportation, healthcare and other industries, the company helps organizations achieve the next wave of growth by understanding customers and delivering responsive real-time intelligent systems. The flexibility of ABBYY AI solutions enables customers to utilize a diverse range of advanced technologies, platforms and solutions for classification, text analytics, data and entity extraction, and data validation via any communication channel and in any format. ABBYY technologies are used and licensed by some of the largest international enterprises and government organizations, as well as SMBs and individuals. The company maintains offices in Australia, Cyprus, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, the UK, Ukraine, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.abbyy.com/company.

ABBYY and the ABBYY Logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ABBYY Software Ltd. Other product names mentioned herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby recognized.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005177/en/