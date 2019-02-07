ABBYY : to Showcase Real-Time AI-Enabled Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2019

ABBYY®, a global leader in content IQ technologies and solutions, today
announced it is exhibiting at MWC
Barcelona 2019, the international tradeshow for the mobile industry
that will gather innovators and influencers to explore how Intelligent
Connectivity will shape the future. The conference will take place in
Barcelona, Spain, February 25-28, 2019. At stand 8.0J25, NEXTech
Hall 8.0, ABBYY will demonstrate how real-time mobile data capture can
support their digital transformation strategy and deliver frictionless
customer experience, eliminating barriers and boosting engagement. ABBYY
solutions will also be showcased during the Transformative AI Topic
Tour, putting a spotlight on the company’s AI technologies for digital
transformation and robotic process automation (RPA).
At MWC Barcelona, ABBYY will demonstrate its AI-powered enterprise
mobility solutions, which help thousands of companies all over the world
streamline core business processes, accelerate onboarding, and transform
customer experience with intuitive self-service options. Visitors will
get a chance to see and try state-of-the-art enterprise technologies,
such as Point & Capture, ID Reading, Receipt Capture, and Real-Time
Recognition, as well as consumer apps ABBYY FineScanner, Business Card
Reader and TextGrabber that turn smartphones into powerful information
capture tools.
ABBYY will also participate in the Transformative AI Topic Tour focused
on exhibitors that are leveraging various types of AI, such as neural
networks, machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and
machine vision, in the most innovative way. The tour attendees will get
deeper insights into ABBYY’s AI-based technologies and solutions,
including live demos.
Additionally, ABBYY will be part of the Global Mobile Awards, as its
flagship scanner app FineScanner is shortlisted in the Most Innovative
Mobile App category. According to the MWC organizers, this award is
given for a “genuine technical, commercial or business model innovation
in a mobile app that benefits consumer or enterprise users with
unprecedented new functionality, features, content, use cases,
accessibility value or convenience.”
“This year ABBYY is significantly expanding its presence at MWC. We
are excited to demonstrate our AI-enabled enterprise mobility offering
to the audience of the biggest mobile event in the world, and look
forward to being part of the Transformative AI Tour together with other
market leaders,” comments Bruce Orcutt, Senior Vice President of
Product Marketing at ABBYY. “We are also particularly proud that
ABBYY FineScanner is nominated for the Most Innovative Mobile App at the
Global Mobile Awards. This app turns your smartphone into a
digital transformation asset, helping to capture information anywhere,
anytime.”
Exclusively for the media and analysts, ABBYY will be introducing the
results of a new research survey on employee experience and mobility in
the workplace. Journalists and analysts interested in speaking with
ABBYY executives and seeing demos during MWC may contact Catherine
Matantseva at catherine_mat@abbyy.com
to schedule a briefing or an interview.
To see ABBYY technologies in action and learn more about the research,
all MWC attendees are invited to stop by stand 8.0J25 in NEXTech Hall
8.0.
Learn more about ABBYY’s mobile solutions and technologies, schedule a
meeting at MWC Barcelona, and benefit from our promotional offer for
ABBYY Business Card Reader: http://abbyy.com/mwc19
Sign up for the Transformative AI Topic Tour: https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/experiences/topic-tours/
About ABBYY
ABBYY is a global leader in content IQ technologies and solutions. ABBYY
offers a complete range of AI-based technologies and solutions
transforming business documents and content into business value. By
providing digital transformation solutions to financial services,
insurance, transportation, healthcare and other industries, the company
helps organizations achieve the next wave of growth by understanding
customers and delivering responsive real-time intelligent systems. The
flexibility of ABBYY AI solutions enables customers to utilize a diverse
range of advanced technologies, platforms and solutions for
classification, text analytics, data and entity extraction, and data
validation via any communication channel and in any format. ABBYY
technologies are used and licensed by some of the largest international
enterprises and government organizations, as well as SMBs and
individuals. The company maintains offices in Australia, Cyprus, France,
Germany, Japan, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, the UK, Ukraine, and the United
States. For more information, please visit www.abbyy.com/company.
