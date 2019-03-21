ABC Associated Builders and Contractors : Construction Contractors Regain Confidence in January 2019, Says ABC

WASHINGTON, March 21-Construction industry leaders remained confident regarding the nonresidential construction sector's prospects during January 2019, according to the latest Construction Confidence Index released today by Associated Builders and Contractors.

Expectations for sales during the coming six-month period remained especially upbeat in January, with nearly 70 percent of respondents anticipating an increase in sales levels. A similar level of confidence characterizes contractors expectations on future staffing levels, with fewer than 7 percent of contractors indicating expectations of shrinking workforces.

While contractors became fractionally less confident regarding profit margins, more than half of respondents still expect their margins to increase in coming months, while less than 13 percent expect margins to shrink. All three principal components measured by the survey-sales, profit margins, and staffing levels-remain well above the diffusion index threshold of 50, signaling ongoing expansion in construction activity.