Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABC Associated Builders and Contractors : Nonresidential Construction Employment Sees Record Loss in April, Says ABC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 11:14am EDT

WASHINGTON, May 8-The construction industry lost 975,000 jobs on net in April, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This was the largest recorded decrease in construction jobs since the government began tracking employment in 1939, despite construction remaining an essential industry in much of the nation through April.

Nonresidential construction employment lost 560,500 jobs on net in April. There were job losses in all three nonresidential segments, with the largest decline registered among nonresidential specialty trade contractors, which lost 393,100 jobs. Nonresidential building lost 88,500 jobs, while heavy and civil engineering lost 78,900 jobs.

The construction unemployment rate was 16.6% in April, up 11.9 percentage points from the same time last year. Unemployment across all industries rose from 4.4% in March to 14.7% last month. This was the highest rate since the BLS started tracking unemployment in 1948. Because of technical reasons related to the BLS survey and a classification error in several responses, the unemployment rate is probably closer to 20%.

'The hope had been that construction activity would hold up well given the industry's classification as an essential industry in much of the nation and the presence of substantial backlog coming into the crisis, which stood at 8.2 months in February, according to ABC's Construction Backlog Indicator,' said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. 'But alas, in large measure, those hopes were not realized. The level of construction industry job loss in April easily surpassed that of the worst month sustained during the Great Recession, when 155,000 jobs were lost in March 2009. Between April 2006 and January 2011, construction industry employment declined by 2.3 million. The construction industry lost nearly a million jobs last month alone.

'Based on a combination of business confidence indicators, initial unemployment claims and other emerging data, May will represent another month of crushing construction employment loss,' said Basu. 'Project postponements and cancellations are now commonplace, with construction backlog failing to be the protective shield that it normally is during the early stages of economywide recession.'

Disclaimer

ABC - Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 15:13:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:41aMore Tenants Paid Rent on Time in May, But Activists Press On With Strikes
DJ
11:39aWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : U.S. data deluge to underscore divide between roaring market, plunging economy
RE
11:37aStocks hit weekly highs as markets shrug off dismal U.S. jobs data
RE
11:37aStatistics Canada to Investigate Leak of Employment Data -- Update
DJ
11:36aWhite House won't consider another stimulus bill this month - Kudlow
RE
11:36aEXCLUSIVE : Brazil asks mint to work overtime as currency shortage looms
RE
11:28aCanada loses record 2 million jobs; temporary layoffs hide extent of damage
RE
11:27aStocks hit weekly highs as markets shrug off dismal U.S. jobs data
RE
11:27aCanada finance minister denounces 'unacceptable' leak of jobs data
RE
11:27aStocks hit weekly highs as markets shrug off dismal U.S. jobs data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany's BaFin investigating Wirecard communication ahead of audit publication
2ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group