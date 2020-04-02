Log in
ABC Technology : Named on IDC's 101 Fast Growing APAC Fintech List

04/02/2020 | 03:01am BST

Fintech startup ABC Technology today announced its recognition by research firm IDC as among the 101 fastest growing fintech companies in the Asia-Pacific region (excluding Japan).

The IDC FinTech Fast 101 List names the fastest growing fintech players based on extensive on-ground analysis of the dominant fintech players within the region. Fintech companies were evaluated on fintech data across key metrics such as addressable market, customer adoption, investments, chance of survival, innovation, and marketing.

The list covers 10 major markets – Australia and New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.

“We are humbled and honoured to receive this recognition from IDC. It shows that our deep learning-based solution is being embraced and adopted quickly by the market, especially by forward-looking organisations that leverage leading technologies to stride ahead. The listing is also a testimony of our proven work with our customers,” said Mason Yang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ABC Technology.

The fintech solution provider lets organisations harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to solve problems that were previously impossible to solve. Its machine learning platform automates the entire data processing cycle from collection using optical character recognition (OCR), extraction, search, analysis, and visualisation, to reporting from both unstructured and structured data sources. Using natural language processing and computer vision technologies, it helps banks, finance institutions and large enterprises to make better and faster decisions, draw insights, manage compliance, and maximise their investments.

In the next quarter, ABC Technology plans to roll out ready-made AI solutions for the fund management, investment banking, private equities and commercial/retail banking industries in the Asia-Pacific region. These solutions help organisations quickly identify more profitable opportunities and better understand their positions with more accurately extracted insights from qualitative unstructured information sources.

About ABC Technology

Founded in 2016, ABC Technology (www.abcfintech.com) is a financial technology solution provider with offices in China, Hong Kong and Singapore. A firm believer in developing innovative AI solutions for the banking and finance industry and large enterprises, 85 percent of its 300 staff are involved in research and development. Its in-house developed AI platform with computer vision and natural language processing automates the entire data processing cycle from collection, extraction, search, analysis and reporting from unstructured and structured data sources.


