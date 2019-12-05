Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ABC's 2020 Construction Economic Forecast: Momentum Persists, Despite Uncertainties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 05:36am EST

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4-Associated Builders and Contractors Chief Economist Anirban Basu forecasts continued momentum for the construction sector next year but advised an overall 'wait-and-see' approach based on leading and lagging indicators and economic uncertainties, according to a 2020 economic outlook published in Construction Executive magazine.

Although ABC's Construction Backlog Indicator -a leading indicator that reflects projects under contract yet to be executed-climbed to nine months in August 2019, construction spending and employment-lagging indicators-have started to soften. Yet, while spending in private nonresidential categories such as office and logging has decreased, public spending categories remain a bright spot.

'Indeed, one of the sources of strength for the U.S. economy over the last year has been a pickup in infrastructure spending,' said Basu. 'While the federal government has yet to fashion a full-fledged infrastructure plan for the nation and the Highway Trust Fund is set for insolvency by 2021 absent congressional action, infrastructure-related outlays remain a good news story. So far, state and local governments have come to the rescue, supported by rising collections of income, sales and property taxes. Several key construction segments have benefitted as a result, including water/sewer, transportation and highway/street.'

These outlays pushed the infrastructure segment of CBI to 10.4 months of backlog as of August 2019, significantly higher than the commercial and institutional and heavy industrial segments.

Basu also flagged the ongoing workforce shortage as a significant factor that will continue to affect the construction sector next year, even as job growth slows. According to ABC's August Construction Confidence Index, 59.3% of contractors intended to expand their staffing levels in the second half of 2019, which necessitates additional education for new hires and rising wages for experienced workers that can drive up the costs for overall construction services.

'Ultimately, the heightened level of uncertainty could induce many economic actors to adopt a wait-and-see attitude, further reducing economic activity in the context of an already rapidly softening global economic environment,' said Basu. But, that said, construction momentum persists.

To read the full economic outlook, visit ConstructionExec.com.

Join ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu for a webinar to hear more about his 2020 construction economic forecast on Dec. 18, 2019, from 2-3 p.m. EST. This webinar is open to the press and ABC membership is not required. Register here.

Construction Executive, an award-winning magazine published by Associated Builders and Contractors, is the leading source for news, market developments and business issues impacting the construction industry. CE helps its more than 50,000 print readers understand and manage risk, technology, economics, legal challenges and more to run more profitable and productive businesses.

Disclaimer

ABC - Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 10:35:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:05aSan Marco Retains Momentum Public Relations Inc. for Strategic Business Development
NE
06:04aMONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aSUCCESS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aCINEDIGM CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aAIR INDUSTRIES GROUP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aNEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aCerner Awards Meducation® with Program Member Adoption Award at Annual Conference
BU
06:03aBROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aDELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aEU-Mercosur Economic Bloc to Encompass 28% of Global Packaged Food Retail Sales By 2024
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AEGON N.V. : M&G suspends $3.2 billion UK property fund as Brexit takes toll
2AEDIFICA SA : AEDIFICA NV/SA: Aedifica increases the offer price on Hoivatilat shares to 16.00 per share and ..
3Britain and EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
4Moncler shares jump after report of Kering interest
5Oil rises as OPEC weighs deeper output cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group