Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ABC's Construction Backlog Indicator Falls to Close 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 10:34am EST

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18-Associated Builders and Contractors reported today that its Construction Backlog Indicator fell to 8.4 months in December 2019, a 4.2% decline from November's reading. This appears to be due primarily to seasonal factors.

'December's nonresidential construction backlog fell to the reading's lowest level since January 2019,' said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. 'This can almost certainly be attributed to seasonal factors, which disproportionately affect smaller contractors. Backlog for firms with less than $30 million in annual revenue fell to 7.1 months in January 2019 yet rebounded for the majority of the year above the eight-month threshold. While backlog among this group once again declined to 7.1 months in December, there is every reason to believe that it will bounce back over the course of 2020.

Primarily as a result of these dynamics, backlog declined in three of four CBI regions in December. The Northeast and West regions both experienced a 1.5-month decline, while backlog in the south expanded by 1.2 months.

'Even seasonal factors don't seem capable of softening construction activity in the southern United States,' said Basu. 'Much of the region's increase in backlog can be traced to rapidly expanding metropolitan areas such as Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Austin, Texas; Dallas; Orlando, Florida; and Nashville, Tennessee. It is often said that commercial development follows residential, and this appears to be the case. In an environment characterized by the lowest unemployment rates in 50 years, it is not surprising that expanding businesses are increasingly focused on Southern markets registering significant in-migration.'

Backlog for all three CBI industry segments contracted in December. While the commercial and institutional and heavy industrial segments experienced modest declines, backlog in the infrastructure category shrank by 1.2 months. Once again, seasonal factors are likely responsible.

'Backlog for firms in the infrastructure category has historically been more volatile than for other industry segments,' said Basu. 'In general, the outlook for infrastructure outlays remains positive, especially as state and local governments continue to collect plentiful revenues and many states having recently increased their gas tax. Policymakers in Washington continue to float plans to invest in infrastructure, though concrete proposals regarding how they would be funded generally remain elusive.'

Click here for historical CBI data. CBI methodology can be found here.

Disclaimer

ABC - Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 15:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:01aSTINGRAY : Grows its TV Channel Offering and Launches Stingray Country in Canada
AQ
11:01aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Announces Leadership Changes
PR
11:01aGalileo Learning to Provide more than $6 Million in Financial Assistance During Upcoming Camp Season
GL
11:01aSmartDV Offers New Design IP for DDR5 and LPDDR5
GL
11:01aVERMILION ENERGY INC. : Announces $0.23 CDN Cash Dividend for March 16, 2020 Payment Date
PR
11:01aGLOBALSIGN SIGNS ALLIANCE AGREEMENT WITH MT4 : senhasegura, a Key Brazilian Cyber Security Company
BU
11:01aWasabi Challenges Hardware Storage Giants with Innovative & Disruptive Pricing Model
GL
11:01aQualcomm Executive Joins Si2 Board of Directors
BU
11:01aWawa, 2SP Brewing Co. and Tampa's Very Own Coppertail Brewing Co. Release Beer in Florida
GL
11:01aULAB : Systems Continues to Transform Aligner Therapy with New Software Release
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Apple virus warning shakes stocks, euro near three-year low
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
3INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
4NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
5CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO L : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group