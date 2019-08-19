ABDC, NCI, NRE and MCRN Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ GS: ABDC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Alcentra’s agreement to be acquired by Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (“Crescent BDC”). Shareholders of Alcentra will receive $19.3 million in cash, or $1.50 per share, from Crescent BDC, 5.2 million shares of Crescent BDC common stock, and $21.6 million in cash, or $1.68 per share, from CBDC Advisors, LLC. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-alcentra-capital-corporation .

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Navigant’s agreement to be acquired by Guidehouse LLP. Shareholders of Navigant will receive $28.00 in cash for each share of Navigant owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-navigant-consulting-inc .

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to NorthStar’s agreement to be acquired by AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets. Shareholders of NorthStar will receive $17.03 in cash for each share of NorthStar owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-northstar-realty-europe-corp .

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Milacron’s agreement to merge with Hillenbrand, Inc. (“Hillenbrand”). Shareholders of Milacron will receive $11.80 in cash and 0.1612 shares of Hillenbrand common stock for each share of Milacron owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-milacron-holdings-corp .

