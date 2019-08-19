Log in
ABDC, NCI, NRE and MCRN Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

08/19/2019 | 12:42pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ GS: ABDC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Alcentra’s agreement to be acquired by Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (“Crescent BDC”). Shareholders of Alcentra will receive $19.3 million in cash, or $1.50 per share, from Crescent BDC, 5.2 million shares of Crescent BDC common stock, and $21.6 million in cash, or $1.68 per share, from CBDC Advisors, LLC.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-alcentra-capital-corporation.

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Navigant’s agreement to be acquired by Guidehouse LLP.  Shareholders of Navigant will receive $28.00 in cash for each share of Navigant owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-navigant-consulting-inc.

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to NorthStar’s agreement to be acquired by AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets. Shareholders of NorthStar will receive $17.03 in cash for each share of NorthStar owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-northstar-realty-europe-corp.

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Milacron’s agreement to merge with Hillenbrand, Inc. (“Hillenbrand”). Shareholders of Milacron will receive $11.80 in cash and 0.1612 shares of Hillenbrand common stock for each share of Milacron owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-milacron-holdings-corp.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
