Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ABEC : Expands Equipment Supply Capability for China’s Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 01:08am CEST

ABEC becomes the only biopharmaceutical systems supplier with China Manufacture Licenses on two continents

ABEC, a global provider of integrated solutions and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced that its manufacturing facility in Kells, Co. Meath, Ireland has received certification from the People’s Republic of China as a qualified manufacturer of pressure vessels and components for use in China. ABEC Kells is the second of ABEC’s facilities to obtain its China Manufacture License (CML). ABEC’s Springfield, MO USA facility has held its CML since 2010. ABEC was awarded the CML for its Kells facility after a rigorous audit of its vessel engineering, manufacturing and quality processes by the China Special Equipment Inspection & Research Institute (CSEI).

ABEC has been investing in China for over ten years to support the rapid growth of China’s biotech industry, and pressure vessels are critical components of the systems used to manufacture biopharmaceuticals. The CML for Kells allows ABEC to provide fully-compliant systems from both the US and Europe, ensuring consistent and flexible supply to customers in China, as well as supporting foreign companies who are establishing manufacturing facilities in China.

“By earning the CML for Kells, ABEC continues to demonstrate our long-term commitment to customers in China,” said Scott Pickering, ABEC President and CEO. “We are proud of this achievement and our industry leadership in global code compliance for equipment manufacturing.”

About ABEC

Since 1974, ABEC has been a global leader in delivering integrated process solutions and services for manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry. A majority of the world's pharmaceutical and biotech companies are ABEC customers; with many of today's leading therapies manufactured by processes and equipment engineered, manufactured, installed and serviced by ABEC. Whether adding capacity or improving existing facilities, ABEC's turn-key solutions and support services reduce overall cost and time to market while delivering maximum productivity. To learn more about ABEC, visit, http://www.abec.com, http://www.abecsingleuse.com, email info@abec.com and follow us on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:37aASTELLAS PHARMA : Pfizer and Astellas Amend Clinical Research Protocols for Two Phase 3 Trials of Enzalutamide in Patients with Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer - Amendments accelerate anticipated primary completion dates for both ARCHES and EMBARK trials -
PU
01:36aLIGHTNING VENTURES : Appoints New Board Members
AQ
01:34aHUSKY ENERGY : donates again to Lima campus
AQ
01:31aCORELOGIC : Hurricane Lane Threatens More Than 48,000 Homes in Hawaii According to CoreLogic Analysis
BU
01:26aCity National Provides At-Risk Students at Schools in Eight States With Backpack Donations Filled With Supplies
GL
01:26aGEICO : Catastrophe Team Readied as Hurricane Lane Approaches Hawaii; Beware of Flood Conditions
BU
01:23aVANADIUMCORP RESOURCE : applauds the Government of Québec $248 million investment in the BlackRock Metals project and the development of the Grande-Anse Sector
AQ
01:22aBlockchain Project U Network (UUU) Testnet Released, A Big Leap for Content Industry
BU
01:21aPLDT : Labor dept to appeal court ruling on PLDT case
AQ
01:19aFACEBOOK : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Facebook, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - FB
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Britain to set out advice on how to prepare for a 'no deal' Brexit
2BOMBARDIER, INC. : BOMBARDIER : names Danny Di Perna as aerospace COO
3FXCM Group Reports Monthly Execution Data
4FARMLAND PARTNERS INC : FARMLAND PARTNERS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
5WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC : Huu-ay-aht First Nations and Western Forest Products Inc. Continue to Work Toge..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.