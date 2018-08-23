ABEC : Expands Equipment Supply Capability for China’s Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry

ABEC,
a global provider of integrated solutions and services for
biopharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced that its manufacturing
facility in Kells, Co. Meath, Ireland has received certification from
the People’s Republic of China as a qualified manufacturer of pressure
vessels and components for use in China. ABEC Kells is the second of
ABEC’s facilities to obtain its China Manufacture License (CML). ABEC’s
Springfield, MO USA facility has held its CML since 2010. ABEC was
awarded the CML for its Kells facility after a rigorous audit of its
vessel engineering, manufacturing and quality processes by the China
Special Equipment Inspection & Research Institute (CSEI).
ABEC has been investing in China for over ten years to support the rapid
growth of China’s biotech industry, and pressure vessels are critical
components of the systems used to manufacture biopharmaceuticals. The
CML for Kells allows ABEC to provide fully-compliant systems from both
the US and Europe, ensuring consistent and flexible supply to customers
in China, as well as supporting foreign companies who are establishing
manufacturing facilities in China.
“By earning the CML for Kells, ABEC continues to demonstrate our
long-term commitment to customers in China,” said Scott Pickering,
ABEC President and CEO. “We are proud of this achievement and our
industry leadership in global code compliance for equipment
manufacturing.”
About
ABEC
Since 1974, ABEC has been a global leader in delivering integrated
process solutions and services for manufacturing in the
biopharmaceutical industry. A majority of the world's pharmaceutical and
biotech companies are ABEC customers; with many of today's leading
therapies manufactured by processes and equipment engineered,
manufactured, installed and serviced by ABEC. Whether adding capacity or
improving existing facilities, ABEC's turn-key solutions and support
services reduce overall cost and time to market while delivering maximum
productivity. To learn more about ABEC, visit, http://www.abec.com,
http://www.abecsingleuse.com,
email info@abec.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
