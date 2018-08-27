ABI American Bankruptcy Institute : Impact of Tax Reform Bill, Reverse Mortgages, Farm Insolvencies and More to Be Discussed at ABI's 38th Annual Midwestern Bankruptcy Institute Program

Alexandria, Va. - ABI and the UMKC School of Law are pleased to present the 38th Annual Midwestern Bankruptcy Institute at the Kansas City Marriott, Oct. 11-12, 2018! This year's program features business, consumer and professional development tracks at affordable pricing, so attendees can get the precise training that they need. Attendees have the opportunity to earn up to 12.4/12 hours of CLE/CPE credit and 3.6/1 hours of ethics credit. There is also a special track of programs tailored to consumer practitioners, at a reduced rate. The program will also feature a special luncheon ceremony for the presentation of the Michael R. Roser Excellence in Bankruptcy Award by the Missouri Bar's Bankruptcy Creditor - Debtor Rights Committee. John J. Cruciani of Husch Blackwell LLP (Kansas City, Mo.) and Jill D. Olsen of The Olsen Law Firm, LLC (Liberty, Mo.) are the program co-chairs, and Bankruptcy Judge Dennis R. Dow (W.D. Mo.; Kansas City) is the judicial chair.

General program sessions include:

Business Dynamics and Economic Growth

Ethics

Bankruptcy Law Is Confusing, Even for Nerds: A Case Law Update

'ABI Talks'

Impact of the Tax Reform Bill

Bankruptcy Law Round-Up

Consumer sessions include:

Reverse Mortgages: HECM or HICUP?

Threats to and Opportunities for Consumer Practice

Trustees Administering Unusual Assets

Business sessions include:

Restaurants and Retail and Real Estate - Oh My!

Anatomy of a Farm Insolvency

Show Me the Money: Procedural and Practical Considerations Regarding the Use of Cash Collateral and DIP Financing

If you are a member of the press and would like to attend the Midwestern Bankruptcy Institute, please contact ABI Public Affairs Manager John Hartgen at 703-894-5935 or jhartgen@abiworld.org.

ABI is the largest multi-disciplinary, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research and education on matters related to insolvency. ABI was founded in 1982 to provide Congress and the public with unbiased analysis of bankruptcy issues. The ABI membership includes nearly 12,000 attorneys, accountants, bankers, judges, professors, lenders, turnaround specialists and other bankruptcy professionals providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information. For additional information on ABI, visit www.abiworld.org. For additional conference information, visit http://www.abi.org/calendar-of-events.