Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABI American Bankruptcy Institute : Provides Complimentary Access to Digital Trove of Premier Insolvency E-Learning Programs During Covid-19 Quarantine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 12:01am EDT

Alexandria, Va. - ABI is offering complimentary access to its collection of more than 2,700 high-quality sessions on its eLearning website during the ongoing COVID-19 quarantine. Featuring sessions recorded from previous ABI conferences and online events, the eLearning site's programs were previously available only to ABI members. ABI is now opening access to all practitioners, members and non-members alike, giving everyone the opportunity to learn about new bankruptcy topics and refresh their knowledge of core issues.

'We anticipate that the insolvency profession will see an influx of new practitioners who will be seeking training and resources to provide much-needed assistance to individuals and businesses during the current financial crisis,' said ABI Executive Director Amy Quackenboss. 'ABI's eLearning site provides an incredible wealth of bankruptcy knowledge, and we are happy to provide complimentary access during these challenging and uncertain times.'

The digital trove now available for complimentary access features videos and recordings from ABI's signature bankruptcy conferences and online sessions, and presenters include some of the leading professionals in the bankruptcy and insolvency field. CLE credit will not be available for the complimentary content, but the site does include some on-demand programs that are eligible for CLE. ABI members can already access the site using their member log-in, and non-members will now be able to access it simply by creating an online profile.

To access ABI's eLearning site and explore the programs available at no charge, please click here.

###

ABI is the largest multi-disciplinary, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research and education on matters related to insolvency. ABI was founded in 1982 to provide Congress and the public with unbiased analysis of bankruptcy issues. The ABI membership includes nearly 11,000 attorneys, accountants, bankers, judges, professors, lenders, turnaround specialists and other bankruptcy professionals, providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information. For additional information on ABI, visit www.abiworld.org. For additional conference information, visit http://www.abi.org/calendar-of-events.

Monday, April 20, 2020
Article Tags:

Disclaimer

ABI - American Bankruptcy Institute published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 04:00:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05aEXPLAINER : What is a negative crude future and does it mean anything for consumers?
RE
12:01aABI AMERICAN BANKRUPTCY INSTITUTE : Provides Complimentary Access to Digital Trove of Premier Insolvency E-Learning Programs During Covid-19 Quarantine
PU
04/20Singapore police launch investigation after news of Hin Leong losses
RE
04/20States Burn Through Cash for Unemployment Payments -- 4th Update
DJ
04/20NIKKEI : Dollar resumes ascent as oil and North Korea keep investors on edge
RE
04/20Vietnam sees 2020 inflation at 3.2% to 4.3% - government
RE
04/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/20Trump to consider halting Saudi oil imports, says U.S. has 'plenty'
RE
04/20As oil collapses, some options players bet on a bounce
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : U.S. crude futures turn positive after historic slide, Brent dips
2BHP GROUP : BHP holds iron ore output outlook despite virus risks
3Virgin Australia enters voluntary administration with aim to recapitalise
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Evolution Mentor Launches 4 New Programs in April
5ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION : ASAHI KASEI : U.S. revs up ventilator production for coronavirus patients as need wa..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group