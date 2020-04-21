ABI American Bankruptcy Institute : Provides Complimentary Access to Digital Trove of Premier Insolvency E-Learning Programs During Covid-19 Quarantine

Alexandria, Va. - ABI is offering complimentary access to its collection of more than 2,700 high-quality sessions on its eLearning website during the ongoing COVID-19 quarantine. Featuring sessions recorded from previous ABI conferences and online events, the eLearning site's programs were previously available only to ABI members. ABI is now opening access to all practitioners, members and non-members alike, giving everyone the opportunity to learn about new bankruptcy topics and refresh their knowledge of core issues.

'We anticipate that the insolvency profession will see an influx of new practitioners who will be seeking training and resources to provide much-needed assistance to individuals and businesses during the current financial crisis,' said ABI Executive Director Amy Quackenboss. 'ABI's eLearning site provides an incredible wealth of bankruptcy knowledge, and we are happy to provide complimentary access during these challenging and uncertain times.'

The digital trove now available for complimentary access features videos and recordings from ABI's signature bankruptcy conferences and online sessions, and presenters include some of the leading professionals in the bankruptcy and insolvency field. CLE credit will not be available for the complimentary content, but the site does include some on-demand programs that are eligible for CLE. ABI members can already access the site using their member log-in, and non-members will now be able to access it simply by creating an online profile.

To access ABI's eLearning site and explore the programs available at no charge, please click here.

###

ABI is the largest multi-disciplinary, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research and education on matters related to insolvency. ABI was founded in 1982 to provide Congress and the public with unbiased analysis of bankruptcy issues. The ABI membership includes nearly 11,000 attorneys, accountants, bankers, judges, professors, lenders, turnaround specialists and other bankruptcy professionals, providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information. For additional information on ABI, visit www.abiworld.org. For additional conference information, visit http://www.abi.org/calendar-of-events.

Monday, April 20, 2020

Article Tags: Practice and Procedure