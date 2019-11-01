ABI Association of British Insurers : Comment on Simpler Annual Statements Consultation

Today the Government opened up the consultation for simpler annual benefit statements for workplace pensions. Please see below a comment from the Association of British Insurers.

Commenting on the consultation for simpler annual benefit statements for workplace pensions, Rob Yuille, Assistant Director for Long-Term Savings at the ABI said:

'Helping people to understand their pension savings should be a priority for the next Government, including delivering Pensions Dashboards and simplifying pensions tax relief. This consultation is a good opportunity to provide evidence about what works in pension communications. While simplicity is important, pensions are very personal to the individual, their circumstances and the product they have, and pension communications should take this into account.'