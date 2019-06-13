Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABI Association of British Insurers : Unpaid UK – bad debt claims soar to a 10-year high

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 08:39pm EDT

Over 50 firms every day now being helped by insurers to cope with bad debts.

The number of insurance claims made so far this year by UK businesses facing bad debts has reached its highest level in ten years according to latest figures out today from the Association of British Insurers (ABI). In the first quarter of the year 57 firms every day were helped by trade credit insurers.

Continued Brexit uncertainty, competition from online sales, rising business rates, weaker consumer spending, and increased operating costs due to the weaker pound are all contributing to the continued challenging trading climate. Latest Government figures show a 6% increase in company insolvencies in the first three months of the year.

ABI figures highlight that in the first quarter of the year:

  • There were 5,114 new trade credit insurance claims made, up 6% on the previous quarter to their highest quarterly level since quarter 2, 2009.
  • The value of claims paid was £48 million, up £1 million on the previous quarter. The average payment was £9,000.

Mark Shepherd, Assistant Director, Head of General Insurance Policy at the ABI, said:

'The ten year high in the number of trade credit insurance claims made so far this year, highlights the vital role that trade credit insurers are playing in helping UK firms navigate tough trading times.

'While protecting against non-payment is essential, the expertise and support of trade credit insurers is also helping firms to grow and trade with greater confidence, reducing the risk of facing bad debts. Having this cover can also improve access to funding from banks and other financial institutions. While the number of firms with this protection is rising, too many firms remain at the mercy of bad debts. So, we must do more to raise awareness of the importance of trade credit insurance.'

-ENDS-

Notes for Editors

Enquiries to:

Malcolm Tarling 020 7216 7410 Mobile: 07776 147667

Sarah Cordey 020 7216 7375 Mobile: 07860 189071

Dominic Stannard 020 7216 7350 Mobile: 07725 245838

  1. The Association of British Insurers is the voice of the UK's world leading insurance and long-term savings industry.
    A productive, inclusive and thriving sector, we are an industry that provides peace of mind to households and businesses across the UK and powers the growth of local and regional economies by enabling trade, risk taking, investment and innovation.
  2. An ISDN line is available for broadcast
  3. More news and information from the ABI is available on our web site, www.abi.org.uk.

Disclaimer

ABI - Association of British Insurers published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 00:38:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:54pHuawei files to trademark mobile OS around the world after U.S. ban
RE
09:52pU.S. releases video it says shows Iran's military recovering mine
RE
09:52pHuawei files to trademark mobile OS around the world after U.S. ban
RE
09:39pCITY OF IMPERIAL CA : BID - Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade
PU
09:39pRON JOHNSON : Johnson, Wisconsin Delegation Send Letter to USDA Requesting Flexibility After Record Rainfall Causes Planting Delays
PU
09:27pChina extends anti-dumping duties on some steel tubes, pipes from U.S., EU
RE
09:21pIran foreign minister - U.S. allegations over tanker attacks part of 'sabotage diplomacy'
RE
09:16pNELSON PELTZ : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:15pTanker attack won't affect Japan's energy supply - Industry minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : U.S. denies Tesla, GM, Uber 25% Chinese tariff relief
3Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms
4JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION : JETBLUE : and RuPaul's Drag Race Bring It to The Runway for World Pride as New Y..
5NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : UPDATE – NXP Announces Secure Ultra-Wide Band Ranging Technology

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About