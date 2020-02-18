ABI Associazione Bancaria Italiana : Monthly report - February 2020

ABI MONTHLY REPORT1 - February 2020 (Main evidence) CREDIT QUALITY Net bad loans (i.e. net of the write-downs and provisions already made by the banks with own resources) in December 2019 stood at 27.5 billion euro, in decrease compared to 31.9 billion euro recorded in December 2018 (-4.4 billion euro equal to -13.7%), and 64.1 billion euro recorded in December 2017 (-36.6 billion euro equal to -57.1%) ( cf. Table 1 ). Compared to the highest level of net bad loans reached in November 2015 (88.8 billion), the decline exceeds 61 billion euro (equal to -67.0%). The ratio of net bad loans to total loans stood at 1.61% in December 2019 (it was 1.85% in December 2018, 3.70% in December 2017 and 4.89% in November 2015). LENDING INTEREST RATES In January 2020, interest rates on new loans remained at low levels , and showed the following trends: the average rate on new business loans stood at 1.42% (1.37% in the previous month; 5.48% at the end of 2007);

1.42% the average rate on new loans for house purchasing stood at 1.45% (1.44% in December 2019, 5.72% at the end of 2007). The average rate on total loans was 2.47% (2.48% the previous month and 6.18% prior to the onset of the crisis, at the end of 2007) (cf. Table 2) . BANK LENDING PERFORMANCE 5. The data at 31 January 2020 show that loans to households and non- financial corporations were broadly stable (+0.1% yoy). This result is derived from estimates based on data published by the Bank of Italy relating to loans to households and non-financial corporations (calculated including loans that have been securitised and net of variations unrelated to transactions, e.g. changes due to fluctuations in exchange rates, value adjustments or reclassification) (cf. Table 3). 1 The ABI monthly report makes available a series of quantitative information before any other survey regarding the same data. This is possible because the banks themselves have produced this information. 1

In December 2019, growth in the mortgage market is confirmed . The total outstanding loans for house purchase posted a +2.4% yoy increase . Still with regard to December 2019, following a drop in the demand for loans - despite interest rates remaining at historical lows - loans to non- financial corporations posted a 1,9% yoy decrease. CUSTOMER FUNDING TREND 8. In Italy, deposits (current accounts, certificates of deposit, repurchase agreements) increased in January 2020, by approximately 87 billion euro compared to the previous year (an increase of +5.9%, yoy), while medium and long term funding, i.e. through bonds, decreased by 7 billion euro in absolute terms, over the last 12 months (equal to -2.8%).Total funding (deposits from resident customers and bonds) grew by +4,6% in January 2020 (cf. Table 4). INTEREST RATES ON DEPOSITS 9. In January 2020, the average interest rate on total bank funding from customers (the sum of deposits, bonds and repurchase agreements in euro from households and non-financialcorporations) in Italy stood at 0.57% (0.57% in the previous month as well) as a result of: the rate charged on deposits (current accounts, savings deposits and certificates of deposit), equal to 0.36% (0.37% in the previous month);

the rate on repurchase agreements , which stood at 0.36% (0.40% the previous month);

rate on repurchase agreements 0.36% the outstanding bond yield, equal to 2.08% (2.15% in December 2019; cf. Table 5 ). SPREAD BETWEEN THE LENDING RATE AND DEPOSIT RATE 10.The spread between the average lending rate and the average rate on household and non-financial corporations funding in Italy remains at particularly low levels, at 190 basis points, in January 2020 (191 basis points in the previous month) showing a sharp decrease over the more than 300 basis points prior to the onset of the crisis (335 basis points at the end of 2007). 2

Table 1 Bad loans in the Italian banking sector Net bad loans1 Net bad loans on Net bad loans on capital and total lending2 reserves M € % figures % figures Dec-17 64.093 3,70 14,64 Jan-18 59.379 3,42 13,37 Feb-18 54.542 3,16 12,37 Mar-18 52.791 3,04 11,90 Apr-18 50.866 2,96 11,56 May-18 50.821 2,93 11,73 Jun-18 42.787 2,48 10,47 Jul-18 40.126 2,32 9,92 Aug-18 40.490 2,36 10,11 Sep-18 40.221 2,34 10,05 Oct-18 38.256 2,26 9,60 Nov-18 38.269 2,22 9,77 Dec-18 31.873 1,85 8,38 Jan-19 33.512 1,93 8,81 Feb-19 33.640 1,95 8,88 Mar-19 31.706 1,84 8,45 Apr-19 32.570 1,87 8,70 May-19 32.588 1,87 8,73 Jun-19 31.834 1,85 8,57 Jul-19 31.949 1,83 8,58 Aug-19 32.330 1,86 8,78 Sep-19 30.685 1,77 8,28 Oct-19 31.094 1,78 8,25 Nov-19 29.345 1,69 7,92 Dec-19 27.503 1,61 7,56 Entry into force of the new regulatory statistic reporting requirements, starting in December 2008, determined a discontinuance of the historical series of net bad loans (at realisable value) due to the new reporting criteria for write-downs. The figure for lending includes existing loans and net bad loans. Before write-downs. Source: Data processed by the Ufficio Studi ABI on data of the Bank of Italy. 3

Table 2 Italy: bank interest rates on lending and benchmark yields (Monthly average - % figures) Bank interest rates on loans in euro to households and Interbank rates 3-Month interbank rates non-financial corporations in Italy for the Eurozone Of w hich: to non- Of w hich: to Benchmark households for Total1 financial rate ECB2 3-Month 10-year (amounts) corporations the purchase of USA Japan UK houses Euribor IRS (new business) (new business) Jan-15 3,61 2,52 2,82 0,05 0,06 0,74 0,25 0,18 0,56 Jan-16 3,24 2,03 2,49 0,05 -0,15 0,84 0,62 0,17 0,59 Jan-17 2,86 1,56 2,08 0,00 -0,33 0,74 1,02 0,06 0,36 Jan-18 2,69 1,42 1,92 0,00 -0,33 0,96 1,73 0,07 0,52 Jan-19 2,58 1,47 1,95 0,00 -0,31 0,77 2,78 0,04 0,92 Feb-19 2,59 1,51 1,91 0,00 -0,31 0,67 2,68 0,03 0,88 Mar-19 2,58 1,42 1,85 0,00 -0,31 0,57 2,61 0,03 0,84 Apr-19 2,59 1,46 1,86 0,00 -0,31 0,52 2,59 0,05 0,82 May-19 2,57 1,43 1,85 0,00 -0,31 0,44 2,53 0,05 0,80 Jun-19 2,56 1,35 1,77 0,00 -0,33 0,24 2,40 0,04 0,78 Jul-19 2,54 1,37 1,69 0,00 -0,37 0,12 2,29 0,04 0,77 Aug-19 2,52 1,26 1,70 0,00 -0,41 -0,20 2,16 0,04 0,76 Sep-19 2,52 1,26 1,44 0,00 -0,42 -0,14 2,13 0,01 0,77 Oct-19 2,51 1,31 1,40 0,00 -0,41 -0,03 1,98 0,01 0,78 Nov-19 2,49 1,29 1,43 0,00 -0,40 0,08 1,90 0,02 0,79 Dec-19 2,48 1,37 1,44 0,00 -0,40 0,13 1,91 0,02 0,79 Jan-20 2,47 1,42 1,45 0,00 -0,39 0,10 1,82 0,02 0,74 Notes: for bank rates, latest month of SI-ABI estimates. (1) Weighted average rate (2) End of period data Source: Data processed by the Ufficio Studi ABI on data of the Bank of Italy and SI-ABI 4

Table 3 Lending of the banks in Italy (except interbank) * Total lending Private sector * Of which: to households and non-financial Private sector and PA * corporation M € yoy (1) M € yoy (1) M € yoy (1) Jan-18 1.775.405 2,3 1.511.089 2,7 1.372.142 2,3 Feb-18 1.765.837 2,0 1.501.012 2,4 1.362.595 1,9 Mar-18 1.773.632 2,0 1.506.517 2,4 1.363.905 1,9 Apr-18 1.771.809 2,4 1.506.889 3,0 1.367.669 2,5 May-18 1.768.607 1,9 1.504.315 2,5 1.366.049 1,9 Jun-18 1.745.127 1,7 1.481.510 2,4 1.332.641 1,6 Jul-18 1.743.179 2,0 1.478.259 2,5 1.335.127 1,9 Aug-18 1.727.606 1,8 1.465.443 2,6 1.324.218 1,9 Sep-18 1.729.206 1,9 1.467.972 2,9 1.323.036 2,3 Oct-18 1.723.141 1,7 1.464.139 2,7 1.322.807 2,1 Nov-18 1.726.546 1,4 1.467.427 2,3 1.327.921 1,8 Dec-18 1.719.817 1,9 1.455.348 2,0 1.304.752 1,9 Jan-19 1.715.536 1,0 1.448.786 1,0 1.305.859 0,8 Feb-19 1.710.699 1,0 1.445.802 1,2 1.304.187 1,1 Mar-19 1.703.482 0,8 1.436.551 0,9 1.292.242 0,8 Apr-19 1.702.492 0,8 1.436.200 0,8 1.296.493 0,8 May-19 1.702.097 1,0 1.435.817 1,0 1.296.235 1,0 Jun-19 1.701.819 0,5 1.436.097 0,4 1.289.618 0,7 Jul-19 1.704.869 0,7 1.438.009 0,7 1.294.396 0,9 Aug-19 1.690.020 0,8 1.421.991 0,5 1.281.049 0,7 Sep-19 1.695.195 0,9 1.426.034 0,5 1.280.037 0,6 Oct-19 1.687.661 0,8 1.420.113 0,3 1.277.514 0,4 Nov-19 1.682.286 0,4 1.417.146 0,1 1.274.766 0,0 Dec-19 1.665.521 -0,4 1.410.572 0,1 1.261.698 0,1 Jan-20 n.d. n.d. n.d. n.d. 1.263.000 0,1 Notes: latest month of SI-ABI estimates. * Including gross bad loans and reverse repurchase agreements. Private sector: non-financial corporations, consumer and producer households, non-profit entities, other financial institutions, insurance companies and pension funds. The data are netted against central counterparties' operations. (1)Variations recalculated to include loans not recognised in the bank balance sheets in that they were securitised and are net of variations not related to the transactions (e.g. variations resulting from exchange rate fluctuations, value adjustments or reclassifications). Source: Data processed by the Ufficio Studi ABI on data of the Bank of Italy and SI-ABI. 5

Table 4 Deposits and bonds from bank customers in Italy Funding (deposits and Resident customers' Bonds2 bonds) deposits1 M € yoy M € yoy M € yoy Jan-18 1.712.537 0,8 1.442.488 5,2 270.049 -17,6 Feb-18 1.710.268 0,2 1.443.483 5,1 266.785 -20,1 Mar-18 1.726.665 1,1 1.461.328 5,6 265.337 -18,1 Apr-18 1.724.349 -0,1 1.461.808 4,0 262.541 -18,1 May-18 1.728.949 1,2 1.469.907 5,5 259.042 -17,6 Jun-18 1.739.930 2,1 1.485.635 6,6 254.295 -18,2 Jul-18 1.713.213 0,3 1.461.046 4,6 252.167 -18,7 Aug-18 1.713.777 0,3 1.463.055 4,2 250.722 -17,5 Sep-18 1.734.338 0,8 1.488.157 4,5 246.181 -16,7 Oct-18 1.716.145 0,2 1.474.142 3,5 242.003 -16,3 Nov-18 1.700.005 -0,1 1.463.511 3,2 236.494 -17,0 Dec-18 1.731.854 0,2 1.488.865 2,6 242.989 -12,3 Jan-19 1.724.410 0,7 1.481.683 2,7 242.727 -10,1 Feb-19 1.728.618 1,1 1.488.763 3,1 239.855 -10,1 Mar-19 1.759.246 1,9 1.516.211 3,8 243.035 -8,4 Apr-19 1.759.409 2,0 1.518.171 3,9 241.238 -8,1 May-19 1.765.205 2,1 1.525.731 3,8 239.474 -7,6 Jun-19 1.782.445 2,4 1.543.012 3,9 239.433 -5,8 Jul-19 1.785.529 4,2 1.542.207 5,6 243.322 -3,5 Aug-19 1.804.842 5,3 1.562.711 6,8 242.131 -3,4 Sep-19 1.799.003 3,7 1.556.663 4,6 242.340 -1,6 Oct-19 1.806.568 5,3 1.565.537 6,2 241.031 -0,4 Nov-19 1.824.482 7,3 1.583.127 8,2 241.355 2,1 Dec-19 1.814.126 4,8 1.575.669 5,8 238.457 -1,9 Jan-20 1.804.524 4,6 1.568.524 5,9 236.000 -2,8 Notes: latest month of SI-ABI estimates. (1)Deposits from ordinary private resident customers, excluding MFI and Central Public Authorities. It includes current accounts, preestablished term deposits, notice refundable deposits and repurchase agreements. The data are netted against operations with central counterparties, deposits with agreed maturity connected with receivables assignment transactions. Recorded at nominal value and expressed in euro, they include subordinated liabilities and do not include bonds purchased from banks. They refer to resident and non-resident customers.

Source: Data processed by the Ufficio Studi ABI on data of the Bank of Italy and SI-ABI. 6

Table 5 Italy: interest rates for investors (Monthly average - % figures) Bank interest rates: households and non-financial corporations Gross yield of Government bonds in Yield at issue of postal (ESCB harmonised statistics) the secondary market deposits Ordinary Average Average Deposits in euro Deposits in CA Repurchase Bonds Funding (deposits, savings annual annual in euro agreements repos and bonds) BOT CCT CTZ BTP books yield on yield on (amounts) (amounts) (amounts) (amounts) (amounts)1 5th year 20th year Jan-15 0,67 0,25 1,40 3,12 1,23 0,14 0,74 0,32 1,82 0,25 1,00 3,25 Jan-16 0,50 0,14 1,26 2,93 0,98 -0,11 0,30 -0,04 1,49 0,15 0,30 2,50 Jan-17 0,41 0,08 0,67 2,71 0,80 -0,35 0,27 -0,16 1,80 0,01 0,15 0,60 Jan-18 0,39 0,06 1,14 2,59 0,69 -0,53 0,20 -0,26 1,83 0,05 0,05 3,50 Jan-19 0,36 0,04 1,69 2,39 0,61 0,01 1,47 0,30 2,52 0,25 0,65 2,85 Feb-19 0,36 0,05 1,68 2,33 0,59 0,03 1,64 0,36 2,60 0,25 0,65 2,85 Mar-19 0,34 0,05 1,82 2,32 0,58 -0,08 1,44 0,18 2,43 0,25 0,30 2,25 Apr-19 0,33 0,05 1,74 2,38 0,58 -0,06 1,47 0,22 2,37 0,25 0,30 2,25 May-19 0,38 0,05 1,71 2,37 0,62 -0,04 1,62 0,34 2,44 0,25 0,30 2,25 Jun-19 0,38 0,05 1,73 2,37 0,61 -0,09 1,48 0,23 2,18 0,05 0,05 1,50 Jul-19 0,37 0,04 1,56 2,36 0,61 -0,20 0,96 -0,01 1,66 0,05 0,05 1,50 Aug-19 0,37 0,05 1,72 2,35 0,60 -0,20 0,95 0,01 1,47 0,05 0,05 0,90 Sep-19 0,37 0,05 1,47 2,32 0,60 -0,28 0,44 -0,21 1,04 0,05 0,05 0,90 Oct-19 0,37 0,04 1,47 2,23 0,59 -0,27 0,33 -0,18 1,07 0,05 0,05 0,90 Nov-19 0,37 0,04 1,49 2,19 0,58 -0,22 0,48 -0,05 1,30 0,05 0,05 0,90 Dec-19 0,37 0,04 0,40 2,15 0,57 -0,25 0,47 -0,07 1,39 0,05 0,05 0,90 Jan-20 0,36 0,04 0,36 2,08 0,57 n.d n.d n.d n.d 0,05 0,05 0,90 Note: for banking rates latest available month for SI-ABI estimates. (1) Weighted average rate Source: Data processed by the Ufficio Studi ABI on data of the Bank of Italy and SI-ABI 7