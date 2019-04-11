ABI Research's Hannover Messe 2019 Whitepaper: Companies ‘Aggressively Pursuing Technology' for Increased Productivity and Profitability

11 Technologies Complement Industrial Manufacturing’s Digital
Transformation Initiatives
Hannover Messe 2019 reflects the rapidly changing industrial
manufacturing landscape in which companies are relying on technology to
increase productivity and profits, announced ABI
Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic
guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies.
“The interesting takeaway from Hannover Messe 2019 is that companies are
not hunkering down but are aggressively pursuing technology as an avenue
to increase productivity and drive profit margins,” said Stuart Carlaw,
Chief Research Officer at ABI Research.
ABI Research had 10 analysts from its Industrial
Solution group on-site at the conference in Hannover, Germany,
between April 1-5, 2019, and their observations have been compiled into
11 brief reads: “The
Industrial Revolution: The Top Trends and Takeaways from Hannover Messe
2019.”
“Hannover Messe 2019 can be viewed as the inflection point in industrial
digital transformation. There is a perfect storm of need, appetite,
capability, fear, and greed that will drive this market aggressively,”
added Carlaw. “One note of caution is that the rate of technological
progress is fast outpacing the ability of most companies to understand,
deploy, and maximize new technology solutions in terms of operational
benefits. This modern skills gap will only get wider.”
Some other observations and trends highlighted in the whitepaper include:
-
The appetite to connect hardware is growing. The majority of the
marketplace is focused on connecting assets and trying to get data off
them at present. The tech provider world needs to assume less and
listen more.
-
In 2018 wireless was somewhat of a “dirty word.” At Hannover Messe
2019, it was abundantly clear new forms of wireless connectivity,
including LTE and 5G, were taking the lion’s share of commercial
interest.
-
The need for digital transformation is not just in the realm of the
large organization. There was a growing focus on the sub-1,500
employee company and enabling those firms to benefit from connectivity
and increased data analysis.
-
Technologies capturing attention included 5G, AI, IIoT (Industrial
Internet of Things), AR (Augmented Reality), Digital Twins, Data
Analytics, Autonomous Materials Handling, Cobots, Exoskeletons,
Generative Design, Additive Manufacturing, and Blockchain.
-
A passionate debate at the show was the continued conundrum of edge or
cloud for data management and execution of decision functions and data
storage.
-
There are some very powerful commercially driven partner ecosystems
emerging that look set to shape the market of the future.
In the whitepaper, “The
Industrial Revolution: The Top Trends and Takeaways from Hannover Messe
2019: 11 Brief Reads for Visionaries,” the following industrial
manufacturing transformative technologies are highlighted:
-
5G in Industrial Applications
-
Additive Manufacturing in Industrial Applications
-
Artificial Intelligence in Industrial Applications
-
Augmented Reality Industrial Applications
-
Industrial, Collaborative and Commercial Robotics
-
Industrial IoT
-
Intelligent Supply Chain
-
Location Technologies
-
LPWA, NB-IoT, SigFox and LoRa in Industrial Applications
-
Smart Manufacturing Platforms
-
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Wireless Connectivity
Download the whitepaper at: https://go.abiresearch.com/lp-top-trends-takeaways-hannover-messe-2019
