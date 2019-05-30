ABI Research's Hot Tech Innovators Report: Atmosic, InnoPhase, and Wiliot Among the Key Young Companies Solving Major Wireless Connectivity Challenges

ABI Research, a global tech market advisory firm, has identified
10 key companies innovating in the wireless connectivity landscape and
helping to address key challenges that the wireless industry is facing
today.
“To differentiate from the competition, connectivity start-ups and
solution providers are beginning to innovate in a number of different
ways. These include reductions in power consumption, range enhancements,
investment in emerging audio and light communications technologies,
passive IC technologies, closer integration with location technologies,
wireless power innovations, and delivering more scalable platforms that
better meet the requirements of larger scale wireless connectivity
deployments across a number of IoT verticals,” said Andrew Zignani,
Senior Analyst at ABI Research.
“One of the major challenges of the IoT has remained that of power
consumption and the need for battery replacement or recharging,
particularly within commercial or industrial applications such as
building automation, RTLS deployments, or wireless sensor networks.
Companies such as Atmosic, InnoPhase, and Wiliot are driving innovation
in power consumption at the IC level, allowing a wide variety of
connected devices to stay powered for longer, and even enable
battery-free and energy harvesting usage scenarios. Alongside this,
embedded wireless power over distance solution providers such as Ossia
have the potential to enable battery-powered devices to be placed more
flexibly, send data on a more regular basis, and have longer lifespans,”
adds Zignani.
Other companies are also innovating with non-conventional connectivity
solutions. Chirp’s audio-based networking solution allows devices
equipped with speakers and microphones to communicate with one another
without the need for a separate dedicated wireless communications
chipset, allowing simple provisioning for IoT devices. Meanwhile,
PureLiFi is continuing to develop LiFi technology and miniaturize it to
ensure it can be integrated within mobile and computing devices soon,
while DecaWave’s Ultra-Wide Band solutions provide reliable centimeter
level location accuracy for location services.
Addressing some of the scalability headaches of short-range wireless
connectivity technologies, Cassia Networks offer long-range Bluetooth
solutions for IoT applications, while Wirepas’ decentralized mesh
networking solution is helping to address key scalability and
interoperability challenges in larger scale wireless deployments such as
smart metering, commercial indoor and outdoor lighting, asset
management, and wireless sensor network deployments. Mist Systems, now
set to be acquired by Juniper Networks, combines advanced enterprise
Wi-Fi performance with scalable location services via their innovative
virtual BLE beacons.
These findings are from ABI Research’s Hot
Tech Innovators: Wireless Connectivity report. This report is part
of the company’s Wi-Fi,
Bluetooth and Wireless Connectivity research service, which includes
research, data, and analyst insights. Hot
Tech Innovators reports focus on companies at the forefront of
transformational innovation, particularly those that are younger and
less well-known than the incumbents, at the technological forefront of
their markets, developing new business models, destabilizing the current
market and prime acquisition targets.
About ABI Research
ABI Research provides strategic guidance for visionaries needing market
foresight on the most compelling transformative technologies, which
reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business
models and drive new revenue streams. ABI’s own research visionaries
take stances early on those technologies, publishing groundbreaking
studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms. ABI
analysts deliver their conclusions and recommendations in easily and
quickly absorbed formats to ensure proper context. Our analysts
strategically guide visionaries to take action now and inspire their
business to realize a bigger picture. For more information about
subscribing to ABI’s Research Services as well as Industrial and Custom
Solutions, visionaries can contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the
Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or
visit www.abiresearch.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005655/en/