ABIONYX Pharma: Cyrille Tupin appointed CEO

09/09/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Changes in the Board of Directors

Focused activities on existing assets

Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX) (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible) today announced that following the Board of Directors meeting held on 6 September 2019, Cyrille TUPIN, Deputy CEO of the company since December 2018, was appointed CEO. Cyrille Tupin succeeds Richard Pasternak, and Mr. Tupin becomes a director of the company, replacing Michael H. Davidson who is resigning as a director.

Richard Pasternak, Chairman of the Board, said: "We express our deep gratitude to Michael for his involvement as a director in the company's development and his leading expertise in the field of lipidology and the business of biotechnology. I would like to thank and congratulate Cyrille for his appointment as Chief Executive Officer to lead ABIONYX Pharma on its new path and provide support for the company's future strategic developments. He is extraordinarily well suited for this position."

From Cyrille Tupin: "I am grateful to have this opportunity as I've been committed to the company from the very beginning when it was founded as Cerenis Therapeutics in 2005. We do have the will and resources to address important challenges ahead, and I'm very confident that with a new strategic approach to existing assets, an open view to working with outside partners, and an invigorated Board of Directors we will see real progress."

These Board changes maintain the number of directors making up the ABIONYX Pharma Board of Directors at 8 persons.

Using current resources, ABIONYX plans to advance activities with existing development assets inherited from Cerenis. ABIONYX is also exploring joint activities with a number of attractive partners.

About ABIONYX Pharma:

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients. The biotech assets inherited from CERENIS Therapeutics constitute a rich portfolio of valuable programs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and associated metabolic diseases such as NAFLD and NASH as well as a HDL targeted drug delivery platform in immuno-oncology and chemotherapy, and in other non-oncological molecules.


© Business Wire 2019
