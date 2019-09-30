Log in
ABIVAX : Announces the Release of Its 2019 Half-year Financial Report

09/30/2019 | 12:43pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Abivax (Paris:ABVX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX), an innovative biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, cancer and a functional cure for HIV, today announced its 2019 half-year financial report disclosure. This document is available in electronic version on the website of the company (www.abivax.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

About ABIVAX (www.abivax.com)
ABIVAX is mobilizing the body’s natural immune machinery to treat patients with viral infections, autoimmune diseases and cancer. A clinical-stage company, ABIVAX leverages its antiviral and immune enhancing platforms to optimize candidates to treat ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma). ABIVAX is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 – Mnémo: ABVX). More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com/en. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_


