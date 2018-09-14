ABLIC Inc. : Launches the S-19630AB, a Zero-Drift Operational Amplifier for Automotive Use with a Wide Operation Voltage Range

ABLIC Inc. (hereinafter “ABLIC”), a semiconductor manufacturer, today launched the S-19630AB, a zero-drift operational amplifier for automotive use.

A zero-drift operational amplifier monitors its offset voltage at all times to automatically adjust it to zero.

The new S-19630AB product is an operational amplifier for automotive use featuring a wide operation voltage range (4.0V to 36V), low offset voltage of 50uV max., low offset voltage drift of 25nV/°C, current consumption of 250uA and is capable of operating at 125°C.

By employing an offset canceling circuit provided by our unique chopper-stabilizing techniques, the S-19630AB achieves excellent low-offset voltage characteristics. The S-19630AB also complies with both the AEC-Q100 automotive IC quality standard and the “Production Part Approval Process” (PPAP) established by the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG).

Major Features

1. A wide operation voltage range

2. High-accuracy due to low offset voltage and low offset voltage drift

3. Rail-to-Rail input and output operation

4. Ensures quality of automotive equipment

Application Examples

- High-accuracy current detection

- Multi-sensor interface

- Strain gauge amplifier

Datasheet URL:

https://www.ablic.com/en/doc/datasheet/automotive_cmos_opamp/S19630A_E.pdf

Web Site:

https://www.ablic.com/

