Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ABLIC Inc. : Launches the S-19630AB, a Zero-Drift Operational Amplifier for Automotive Use with a Wide Operation Voltage Range

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 03:00am CEST

ABLIC Inc. (hereinafter “ABLIC”), a semiconductor manufacturer, today launched the S-19630AB, a zero-drift operational amplifier for automotive use.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005259/en/

S-19630AB (Graphic: Business Wire)

S-19630AB (Graphic: Business Wire)

A zero-drift operational amplifier monitors its offset voltage at all times to automatically adjust it to zero.

The new S-19630AB product is an operational amplifier for automotive use featuring a wide operation voltage range (4.0V to 36V), low offset voltage of 50uV max., low offset voltage drift of 25nV/°C, current consumption of 250uA and is capable of operating at 125°C.

By employing an offset canceling circuit provided by our unique chopper-stabilizing techniques, the S-19630AB achieves excellent low-offset voltage characteristics. The S-19630AB also complies with both the AEC-Q100 automotive IC quality standard and the “Production Part Approval Process” (PPAP) established by the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG).

Major Features
1. A wide operation voltage range
2. High-accuracy due to low offset voltage and low offset voltage drift
3. Rail-to-Rail input and output operation
4. Ensures quality of automotive equipment

Application Examples
- High-accuracy current detection
- Multi-sensor interface
- Strain gauge amplifier

Datasheet URL:
https://www.ablic.com/en/doc/datasheet/automotive_cmos_opamp/S19630A_E.pdf

Web Site:
https://www.ablic.com/


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:03aTALGA RESOURCES : Presentation at Graphene Week 2018, Spain
PU
03:02aMOLSON COORS BREWING : MillerCoors' Butler County brewery joins Hurricane Florence relief efforts
AQ
03:00aABLIC INC. : Launches the S-19630AB, a Zero-Drift Operational Amplifier for Automotive Use with a Wide Operation Voltage Range
BU
02:58aSKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : NZX/ASX Announcement - Issue of Shares under the SKYCITY Dividend Reinvestment Plan
PU
02:58aROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Huntsman Corporation (HUN) on Behalf of Shareholders
BU
02:57aPIVIT EXPLORATION : Early Warning Press Release Regarding Investment in Pivit Exploration Inc.
AQ
02:57aCORELOGIC : Hurricane Florence Wind and Storm Surge Could Cause Between $3 Billion and $5 Billion in Estimated Insured Property Loss, CoreLogic Analysis Shows
BU
02:55aScythian Biosciences Closes Acquisition of Marigold Projects Jamaica
GL
02:53aOLIVUT RESOURCES : September 13, 2018 - OLIVUT RESOURCES LTD. EXPLORATION UPDATE
PU
02:50aGARDEN CITY NPV : Did we just waste $34 million on rebuilding beaches? Project paused for Hurricane Florence
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
2AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : L Brands to close all Henri Bendel stores, website
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to end production of the Beetle next year
4U.S. airlines, officials grapple with looming pilot shortfall
5BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : What is the Filter Bubble?

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.