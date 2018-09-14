ABLIC Inc. : Launches the S-19630AB, a Zero-Drift Operational Amplifier for Automotive Use with a Wide Operation Voltage Range

ABLIC Inc. (hereinafter “ABLIC”), a semiconductor manufacturer, today
launched the S-19630AB, a zero-drift operational amplifier for
automotive use.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005259/en/
S-19630AB (Graphic: Business Wire)
A zero-drift operational amplifier monitors its offset voltage at all
times to automatically adjust it to zero.
The new S-19630AB product is an operational amplifier for automotive use
featuring a wide operation voltage range (4.0V to 36V), low offset
voltage of 50uV max., low offset voltage drift of 25nV/°C, current
consumption of 250uA and is capable of operating at 125°C.
By employing an offset canceling circuit provided by our unique
chopper-stabilizing techniques, the S-19630AB achieves excellent
low-offset voltage characteristics. The S-19630AB also complies with
both the AEC-Q100 automotive IC quality standard and the “Production
Part Approval Process” (PPAP) established by the Automotive Industry
Action Group (AIAG).
Major Features
1. A wide operation voltage range
2.
High-accuracy due to low offset voltage and low offset voltage drift
3.
Rail-to-Rail input and output operation
4. Ensures quality of
automotive equipment
Application Examples
- High-accuracy current detection
-
Multi-sensor interface
- Strain gauge amplifier
Datasheet URL:
https://www.ablic.com/en/doc/datasheet/automotive_cmos_opamp/S19630A_E.pdf
Web Site:
https://www.ablic.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005259/en/