ABLIC Inc. :, Launches the S-35710/20 (I-Series) Wake-up Timer IC

ABLIC Inc. (President: Nobumasa Ishiai, head office: Chiba City, Chiba
Prefecture, hereinafter “ABLIC”) today launched the S-35710/20
(I-Series), a wake-up timer IC with ultra-low power consumption that
allows flexible wake-up time settings. This product has already been
launched as a convenience timer for automotive use, but the new
S-35710/20 (I-Series) timer IC was launched as a general-purpose wake-up
timer IC. A wake-up timer IC is an IC that enables intermittent system
operation by periodically starting up the system.
The current consumption of the new S-35710/20 (I-Series) product is as
low as approximately 0.2μA, or only about 1/5 (*1) of the current
consumption of an MCU in sleep mode. Wake-up time can be set in 1-second
increments over a wide time period from 1 second to 194 days making it a
highly flexible wake-up timer IC. Integrating this IC in an existing
system will help you easily build a low power consumption system.
Where ABLIC’s
S-1318 Series LDO is used as a power supply with this IC, it is
possible to build an intermittent operating system with an extremely low
power consumption of 0.3μA or less. This will enable to develop
batteries with longer life and compact size and to pave the way for
other systems with ultra-low power consumption.
(*1) According to our survey
[ Major Features ]
1. Ultra-low current consumption: 0.2μA typ.
2. Flexible wake-up time settings
3. Simple command settings (S-35710)
Three commands provide appropriate control of wake-up time settings as
follows.
-
Write wake-up time register (Wwtr)
A command used for setting the
wake-up time. A program provides flexible settings.
-
Read wake-up time register (Rwtr)
A command used for confirming
the set wake-up time.
-
Read time register (Rtr)
A command used for confirming elapsed
time.
Using this command with the Write wake-up time
register makes it easy to properly confirm that a wake-up time has
been set.
[ Application Examples ]
- IoT communication devices, monitoring devices, security devices, and a
wide variety of other battery-powered systems and energy harvesting
systems
[ Product Detail ]
