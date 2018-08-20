ABLIC Inc. : Launches the S-85M0A Series of Ultra-High Efficiency Step-Down Switching Regulators in the Industry's Most Compact(*) Size

ABLIC Inc. (hereinafter “ABLIC”), a semiconductor manufacturer, today launched the S-85M0A Series of ultra-high efficiency step-down switching regulators for wearable and IoT devices.

The IC in the step-down switching regulator repeatedly turns a switch on and off. The resulting charges generated in the coil are stored in a capacitor and used to convert the battery voltage. It converts the 3.6V battery voltage (from a lithium-ion battery) to the proper voltage (1.8V or 2.5V) for mobile devices such as a smart phone.

The S-85M0A Series of ultra-high efficiency step-down switching regulators is housed in the WLP-6L, the industry’s most compact package (1.25*0.79*t0.55mm), and achieves an ultra-low current consumption of 260nA, the industry’s top-class current consumption. It reduces the footprint of the mounting area and the surrounding components by 52% compared to our previous product.

(*) Based on our research as of July 2018.

Major Features

1. Housed in ultra-compact WLP-6L (1.25*0.79*t0.55mm) package

2. Reduces battery drain for wearable and IoT devices during standby

3. Low EMI

Application Examples - Wearable devices - IoT devices - Bluetooth devices - Health care devices - Smart meters - Low-power wireless sensor network devices

Datasheet URL:

S-85M0A Series

https://www.ablic.com/en/doc/datasheet/switching_regulator/S85M0A_E.pdf

The S-85M1A Series, a product with a different output current (200mA), was released together with the S-85M0A Series.

https://www.ablic.com/en/doc/datasheet/switching_regulator/S85M1A_E.pdf

Web site:

https://www.ablic.com/en/semicon/

