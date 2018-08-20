ABLIC Inc. : Launches the S-85M0A Series of Ultra-High Efficiency Step-Down Switching Regulators in the Industry's Most Compact(*) Size

ABLIC Inc. (hereinafter “ABLIC”), a semiconductor manufacturer, today
launched the S-85M0A Series of ultra-high efficiency step-down switching
regulators for wearable and IoT devices.
The IC in the step-down switching regulator repeatedly turns a switch on
and off. The resulting charges generated in the coil are stored in a
capacitor and used to convert the battery voltage. It converts the 3.6V
battery voltage (from a lithium-ion battery) to the proper voltage (1.8V
or 2.5V) for mobile devices such as a smart phone.
The S-85M0A Series of ultra-high efficiency step-down switching
regulators is housed in the WLP-6L, the industry’s most compact package
(1.25*0.79*t0.55mm), and achieves an ultra-low current consumption of
260nA, the industry’s top-class current consumption. It reduces the
footprint of the mounting area and the surrounding components by 52%
compared to our previous product.
(*) Based on our research as of
July 2018.
Major Features
1. Housed in ultra-compact WLP-6L
(1.25*0.79*t0.55mm) package
2. Reduces battery drain for wearable
and IoT devices during standby
3. Low EMI
Application Examples
- Wearable devices
- IoT devices
- Bluetooth devices
- Health care devices
- Smart meters
- Low-power wireless sensor network devices
Datasheet URL:
S-85M0A Series
https://www.ablic.com/en/doc/datasheet/switching_regulator/S85M0A_E.pdf
The S-85M1A Series, a product with a different output current (200mA),
was released together with the S-85M0A Series.
https://www.ablic.com/en/doc/datasheet/switching_regulator/S85M1A_E.pdf
Web site:
https://www.ablic.com/en/semicon/
