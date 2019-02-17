ABLIC Inc. :, Launches the S-89630AB, a Zero-Drift Operational Amplifier with a Wide Operation Voltage Range

An ideal solution for amplifying minute sensor signals while also
reducing costs -
ABLIC Inc. (President: Nobumasa Ishiai, head office: Chiba City, Chiba
Prefecture, hereinafter “ABLIC”) today launched the S-89630AB, a zero
drift operational amplifier that features a wide operation voltage
range, low offset voltage, low offset voltage drift, and low current
consumption. A zero-drift operational amplifier is an amplifier that
monitors its offset voltage at all times and automatically adjusts any
drift to zero.
The new S-89630AB amplifier reduces dispersion in offset voltage to 50μV
(max.), or 1/100 of the dispersion in a bipolar amplifier. In addition,
it is also equipped with a function for suppressing temperature
dependency (drift) to 25nV/℃. These functions enable the amplifier to
correctly measure minute analog signals from sensor devices, such as
strain gauges in industrial equipment, and to make the design of
high-performance industrial equipment possible.
The functions also
reduce the need for the software adjustment processes used to compensate
for voltage dispersion up until now, which also reduces costs and saves
time.
[ Major Features ]
1. Offset voltage dispersion of about
1/100th the dispersion of a bipolar amplifier
2. Wide
operation voltage range
3. Rail-to-Rail input and output operation
[ Application Examples ]
- A wide variety of sensors and
industrial robots
[ Product Detail ]
https://www.ablic.com/en/semicon/datasheets/analog-ic/opamp/s-89630a/
[ Web site ]
https://www.ablic.com/
ABLIC is an evolving analog semiconductor manufacturer.
