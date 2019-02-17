ABLIC Inc. :, Launches the S-89630AB, a Zero-Drift Operational Amplifier with a Wide Operation Voltage Range

- Offset voltage dispersion of about 1/100th of that of a bipolar amplifier

An ideal solution for amplifying minute sensor signals while also reducing costs -

ABLIC Inc. (President: Nobumasa Ishiai, head office: Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, hereinafter “ABLIC”) today launched the S-89630AB, a zero drift operational amplifier that features a wide operation voltage range, low offset voltage, low offset voltage drift, and low current consumption. A zero-drift operational amplifier is an amplifier that monitors its offset voltage at all times and automatically adjusts any drift to zero.

CMOS Operational Amplifier S-89630AB (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new S-89630AB amplifier reduces dispersion in offset voltage to 50μV (max.), or 1/100 of the dispersion in a bipolar amplifier. In addition, it is also equipped with a function for suppressing temperature dependency (drift) to 25nV/℃. These functions enable the amplifier to correctly measure minute analog signals from sensor devices, such as strain gauges in industrial equipment, and to make the design of high-performance industrial equipment possible.

The functions also reduce the need for the software adjustment processes used to compensate for voltage dispersion up until now, which also reduces costs and saves time.

[ Major Features ]

1. Offset voltage dispersion of about 1/100th the dispersion of a bipolar amplifier

2. Wide operation voltage range

3. Rail-to-Rail input and output operation

[ Application Examples ]

- A wide variety of sensors and industrial robots

[ Product Detail ]

https://www.ablic.com/en/semicon/datasheets/analog-ic/opamp/s-89630a/

[ Web site ]

https://www.ablic.com/

ABLIC is an evolving analog semiconductor manufacturer.

