ABLIC Inc. : Receives Best Paper Award

- CLEAN-Boost ® Technology Recognized Around the World for its Potential for Semi-permanent Power -

ABLIC Inc. (President: Nobumasa Ishiai, head office: Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, hereinafter “ABLIC”) received the Best Paper Award for a paper presented at the IEEE S3S Conference (*1) held October 14th- 16th in San Jose, California, USA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005446/en/

Presenter, Mr. Minoru Sudo, CEO Office in ABLIC (Photo: Business Wire)

The paper entitled “150-nW (*2) FD-SOI Intermittent Startup Circuit for Micropower Energy Harvesting Sensor” that we presented was the result of a joint research with Ritsumeikan University describing our startup circuit, a key device using ABLIC’s CLEAN-Boost ® (*3) technology that enables efficient use of energy from a low-voltage and low-power generator (Energy Harvester).

We presented the concept that the usage of minuscule environmental energy generated by water drops or bacteria would expand possibilities to secure power for all IoT devices on a semi-permanent basis in the future.

Mr. Minoru Sudo, CEO office in ABLIC commented as follows:

“During the 3-day conference, a total of about 100 papers were presented. I was greatly honored and delighted that ABLIC’s only technology in the world was singled out and recognized as the best paper at such a renowned international conference.

We will strive to move ahead even more now that the ABLIC’s technology we have just presented is positioned to become known not only among technical experts, but also among the public. Full-scale commercial use of CLEAN-Boost ® technology would lead to greater ease of use and a more environmentally-friendly society.”

(*1) IEEE S3S Conference : https://www.ieee.org/conferences/index.html (*2) A nW (nanowatt) is a billionth of a watt (*3) CLEAN-Boost ® CLEAN-Boost ® is a technology unique to ABLIC that boosts and stores minuscule amounts of environmental energy, until now considered unusable. It is also suitable for energy harvesting, enabling wireless transmission and much more. Originally a locker size quartz-clock structure, it has been shrunk to wrist watch size, enabling accurate reading of time with minimal energy. It is based on the low-consumption, low-energy concepts stemming from CMOS IC technical development. In Japan, we have commenced sales of “a Battery-less Leakage Sensor” (jointly developed with Taisei Corporation) and a CLEAN-Boost ® experimental kit with use of CLEAN-Boost ® technology. Having received this award, it is expected to play a greater role in this new technology. CLEAN-Boost ® core technology is the result of joint development with Ritsumeikan University.

[Website]

https://www.ablic.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005446/en/