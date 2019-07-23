Log in
ABLIC Launches the S-19213/4 Series of 500mA, 1000mA LDO Regulators for Automotive Use

07/23/2019 | 12:31am EDT

- The new S-19213/4 Series combines the industry’s lowest current consumption of 5.0μA with high output current! Enables direct connection to a 12V battery, ideal for reducing ECU standby current -

ABLIC Inc. (President: Nobumasa Ishiai, head office: Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, hereinafter “ABLIC”) today launched the 500mA/1000mA S-19213/4 Series of LDO regulators that combine ultra-low self-current consumption with high output current.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005033/en/

S-19213/S-19214 Series (Graphic: Business Wire)

S-19213/S-19214 Series (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new S-19213/4 Series of automotive LDO regulators features a 36V (45V rating) input, 1.8 - 30V output, 5.0μA self-current consumption, 125℃ operation and 500mA (S-19213)/ 1000mA (S-19214) output current. The ultra-low self-current consumption in standby mode helps reduce standby current, while high-power dissipation during operation enables supply of high output current.
The S-19213/4 Series complies with both the AEC-Q100 automotive IC quality standard and the Production Part Approval Process (PPAP).

The greater multi-functionality and electrification of the automobile has meant a steady increase in the number of ECUs (**) in automobiles. For this reason, the standby current permissible for each ECU is minuscule. Therefore it is essential to lower not only the current consumption of microcontrollers, but also the self-current consumption of the power-supply ICs to reduce the standby current. Other factors, such as the multi-functionality of microcontrollers, mean the units need an ever-increasing amount of current to operate.
The S-19213/4 Series will serve to lower ECU standby current by balancing the conflicting needs of low self-current consumption and high output current.

[Major Features]

  1. Ultra-low self-current consumption, fast transient response, and high-accuracy output voltage
  2. The 36V input/45V rating high output current voltage regulators with ultra-low self-current consumption of 5.0μA enable direct connection to battery
  3. An external adjustment pin enables flexible output voltage settings between 1.8 - 30V
  4. Automotive grade
    The S-19213/4 Series has been subjected to the three-temperature test (low, normal and high temperature). It will comply with the AEC-Q100 reliability and quality test defined by the Automotive Electronics Council (AEC). It is also in compliance with the Production Part Approval Process (PPAP).

**ECU = Electronic Control Unit

[Application Examples]

- Constant-voltage power supplies for electrical applications for vehicle interior
- For automotive use (engine, transmission, suspension, ABS, EV/HEV/PHEV and other devices)

[S-19213/S-19214 Series Detail]

S-19213:
https://www.ablic.com/en/semicon/datasheets/automotive/automotive-voltage-regulator-ldo/s-19213/
S-19214:
https://www.ablic.com/en/semicon/datasheets/automotive/automotive-voltage-regulator-ldo/s-19214/

[Website]

https://www.ablic.com/


© Business Wire 2019
