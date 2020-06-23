ABLIC Launches the S-576Z R Series of ZCL™ Hall Effect ICs for Infrastructure Equipment

The Industry’s only Surface-mount Hall Effect IC Capable of Dependable Operation in Temperatures Down to -50°C

Ideal for Brushless DC Motors in 5G Base Station Antennas and Outdoor Installations

ABLIC Inc. (President: Nobumasa Ishiai, head office: Mitano-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter “ABLIC”) today launched the S-576Z R Series of Hall effect ICs for infrastructure equipment.

The S-576Z R Series, a ZCL™ (*1) Hall effect IC (magnetic sensor) for infrastructure equipment, uses an innovative and world first (*2) detection methodology announced in October 2018.

The new S-576Z R Series product significantly extends the operation temperature range of ABLIC’s previously released Hall effect ICs for general industrial equipment. It enables stable operation in harsh environments where the ambient temperature of the Hall effect IC can range from as low as -50°C to as high as +150°C, e.g. when the motor is operating under scorching direct sunlight. As the industry’s (*3) only surface-mount Hall effect IC for brushless DC motors that guarantees operation down to temperatures of -50°C, it is especially suitable for use in very cold climates.

The S-576Z R Series employs ZCL detection technology, developed by ABLIC—capable of minimizing fluctuations in output signal timing—to greatly enhance stability of DC motor control.

(*1) ZCL: Abbreviation of Zero Crossing Latch.

(*2) (*3) Based on our research as of May 2020.

[Major Features]

Wide operation temperature range enables operation at temperature extremes (-50 to +150°C) The ZCL™ Hall effect IC employs an innovative detection method that differs from both unipolar and bipolar detection Properties required for use in motors

Wide operation voltage range promises stable sensor signal output.

Advanced static electricity countermeasures ensure durability in harsh motor setup and assembly environments.

A built-in pull-up resistor (an optional product) ideal for reducing differences in rise and fall delay times of sensor signal output.

[Application Examples]

Outdoor infrastructure equipment (cellular phone base station antennas, outdoor installations of electric valve actuators)

Movable surveillance cameras, low-temperature freezer fans, snowmobiles and other snow machines

[ZCL™ Technology Introduction]

https://hub.ablic.com/en/products/zcl

[S-576Z R Series Product Details]

https://hub.ablic.com/en/products/s-576z-r

[Website]

https://www.ablic.com/

